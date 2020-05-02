In the event that the health system collapses in Nicaragua and the patient who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 has to be sent home for isolation, as has occurred in other countries, family members must take their appropriate measures with In order to avoid the spread in the home, a specialist warned, who offered recommendations on how to act in this case, at a time when the country would approach the critical phase of the pandemic.

First, we must be aware that Nicaragua has a high rate of population living in overcrowded situations. In many homes, up to three families live in the same house, which in the opinion of the infectologist Carlos Quant, this reflects the need for homes to establish mitigation measures in the event that the need to care for a patient of this type materializes in the home.

The advance of the Covid-19 does not stop in the world. Central America is no exception. LAPRENSA / ARCHIVO

Also read: Can high temperatures reduce the life of the virus that produces Covid-19? This revealed a study

According to Quant, experience in other countries, such as the United States, New York, and Italy, “in the most affected areas, which at some point did not have sufficient services or the capacity to care for seriously ill patients, had to make the decision , like when doing war medicine, what is the patient who will benefit the most, let’s say from a treatment and a series of variables are taken that one obviously does not want to be in that situation of making decisions about the life and death of a patient”.

Quant explains that in other countries what has been done is to give palliative treatment, «that means that if the patient cannot use a ventilator or service, the patient is given oxygen, some measures are given, such as analgesics, to minimize the impact of suffering and that it has the least bloody outcome possible, that is what has been done in these countries, ”he says.

So how do you treat a sick person at home? From the outset, the specialist explains that whenever the patient goes home with a probable or confirmed diagnosis, the recommendation is to have isolation measures with that person.

Also read: How effective are the sanitizing booths against Covid-19? We went to one and this is what they do

In the home, a person should be chosen to be in charge of contacting the sick patient, as long as this person is appointed, they must keep all the precautionary measures, using a mask, gloves if possible, constantly washing their hands and also try to be in contact as little as possible with the infected.

“We know that the socioeconomic condition like that of Nicaragua is very complex, very difficult in that there is a lot of overcrowding in homes, there are very small spaces, it is difficult to comply with these recommendations, people do not have the resources, they do not have the money to buy the means of protection, so it is going to be very difficult probably to comply with these recommendations, but the least that should be done is to reduce physical contact or the number of people who are in the care of that patient, “he said.

THE PRESS / Óscar Navarrete

According to the newspaper elpais.com in the “Guide for living with a coronavirus infection”, to isolate a coronavirus infection in his own home, it is advisable to have a room exclusively for him. It is also advisable not to share a bathroom with the infected person and, as far as possible, avoid meeting the patient in other rooms of the home to comply with the protocol of keeping at least one meter away from any positive case.

In the case of hygiene, a thorough daily cleaning is essential to avoid new infections. Special attention should be paid to surfaces that the infected person may have touched.

According to the WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) also gives recommendations on how to act at home in the event that a family member must spend their period of isolation at home and that must be taken into account by Nicaraguans:

1. Install the patient in a single, well-ventilated room (that is, with the windows open and an door open).

2. Limit the patient’s movements within the home and minimize shared spaces (for example, kitchen and bathroom), ensuring in any case that they are well ventilated (for example, leaving windows open).

3. The other inhabitants of the home must settle in a different room; if this is not possible, they must maintain a minimum distance of one meter with the patient (for example, sleeping in separate beds).

It may interest you: Specialists agree that in Nicaragua there is already a community transmission of Covid-19, although the Minsa denies it

4. Limit the number of caregivers. If possible, patient care should be taken by a person who is in good health and who does not have chronic diseases or that affect their immune response. Visitors should not be allowed in until the patient has fully recovered and shows no signs or symptoms.

5. Apply hand hygiene measures after any type of contact with the sick or with their immediate surroundings, as well as before and after preparing food, before eating, after using the bathroom and whenever dirt is observed on hands.

6. If there is no visible dirt on the hands, a hydroalcoholic gel can also be used. When there is visible dirt, they should be washed with soap and water. To dry your hands after washing them with soap and water, it is preferable to use disposable paper towels. If not, clean cloth towels will be used, which should be changed when wet.

Take note

7. When in the same room as the patient, caregivers should wear a tight fitting medical mask that covers the mouth and nose. The mask must not be touched or manipulated during use.

If it gets wet or soiled with secretions, it should be replaced immediately with a new dry mask. To remove the mask, a suitable technique will be used to avoid touching its front part. Immediately after this, the mask should be discarded and hand hygiene measures applied.

8. Direct contact with body fluids – especially oral and respiratory secretions – and with feces should be avoided. Disposable gloves and a mask should be used to perform any maneuvers in the patient’s mouth or respiratory tract and to handle feces, urine, and other waste. Before and after removing gloves and mask, hand hygiene measures will be applied.

Masks and gloves must not be reused.

9. The sheets, towels, plates and cutlery used by the patient should not be shared with other people. These items do not need to be thrown away, but do wash with soap and water after use.

10. In the patient’s room, it is necessary to clean and disinfect daily surfaces with which there is frequent contact (such as the bedside table, the bed frame and other furniture). After an initial cleaning with soap or household detergent.