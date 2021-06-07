IECM reports 21 incidents of violence or risk of violence

MEXICO CITY.

The General Council of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City announced that on the election day of Sunday, June 6, there were 21 incidents of violence or risk of violence at the polls. And the general secretary of the IECM, Juan Manuel Lucatero Radillo, reported that “there is no report in San Pedro Mártir -Tlalpan mayor’s office-” referring to a group that entered with firearms, as the representative of Morena before the IECM, Donají Olivares.

In this regard, the PAN representative before the IECM, José Delgadillo stated: “It is serious that the incident that Donají denounced is not reported and that we do not have a report makes us think two things in this world of suspicion: or the report is incomplete -of IECM- or the representative has lied in the general council “.

To which Oliveira replied: “I verified the facts with two people who were there before exposing it to the General Council -of the IECM- the document is already available, the complaint has already been made … those documents exist: it is extremely important that what I come to say, I talked about it with a citizen and a citizen “.

On the other hand, Lucatero Radillo announced that there were incidents of violence or risk of violence in districts I, III, V, XI, XVI, XXIII, XXV, XXVII and XXXIII

Some of the most important incidents occurred in district V in box 5108 where “people entered to attack party representatives, the presence of the authorities was requested and the matter was resolved,” said Lucatero Radillo.

While in district XI, in the basic 1924 box, “3 minibuses arrived full of people with an uncertain objective” but the incident was solved and there was no attempt of violence. The same phenomenon occurred in the adjacent 1924 box, and it was also solved.

In the same district XI to the basic 1931 box “a shock group arrived outside the box, but personnel from the Ministry of Citizen Security arrived and the incident was solved.”

In the adjoining 1931 box, there was “a dispute between representatives of political parties, tempers warmed, but it was resolved.”