Akademus, in collaboration with IEBS, launches the Talent Digital Marketing, an educational microlearning series with fifteen minute videos a day, directed and produced by Fernando Beneitez, one of the greatest experts in digital marketing in Spain.

Akademus has opted to produce educational series in these moments when we spend more time at home, to respond to the need we have to learn. It does it with a much more dynamic and entertaining format, which allows you to follow the courses as if you were watching a television series.

The Talent Marketing Digital is the second production in a series aimed at productions related to the digital transformation of business and which started with the Talent MBA.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, more than 1,500 students have already decided to take the step of training in this format with more than 500% growth in enrollment, something that shows that the ‘Edutaitment’ or educational entertainment has arrived to stay, “declares Oscar Fuente, CEO and Founder of Akademus.

Talent Digital Marketing is designed so that in 6 months, spending 10-15 minutes a day, the student acquires the fundamentals of digital marketing without investing a large amount of money.

The syllabus has been designed and recorded by Fernando Beneitez from the IEBS Master in Digital Marketing, allowing the student to have a 360º view of the possibilities of digital marketing from the essential foundations that are covered in the Master, such as SEO, SEM, Remarketing, Inbound Marketing, Digital Strategy and, of course, the necessary skills for every marketing professional.

In a booming sector, like other audiovisual entertainment platforms, IEBS is preparing large “edutaintment” video productions to offer the market an entertainment alternative with the aim of learning.