IEA says refinery activity will rise in July and August

LONDON, Jul 13 (.) – Global refining rates are expected to continue rising in July and August on rising vaccination and easing social distancing measures around the world, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday. (IEA).

However, the Paris-based agency expects the trend to lose momentum in the winter due to seasonal maintenance at refineries.

Refineries around the world significantly reduced their operations in 2020 as they faced an unprecedented drop in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and mobility restrictions. At their peak, lockdowns destroyed more than 20% of world oil demand.

Refining rates have been increasing since February, when widespread vaccination programs began in several countries and restrictions were eased. After stalling in May, global refining capacity increased by 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, the IEA said in its monthly report.

That was the biggest monthly increase since July 2020, which supported crude prices. The improvement in the supply of products and the rise in oil prices negatively affected refineries’ margins in June.

Rates are expected to increase by another 2.7 million bpd in July and August from June levels, but will begin to decline in September and October as the maintenance season begins.

The gap between global refinery activity in the fourth quarter of the year and its peak in 2018 will be about 2.6 million bpd. Global capacity is not expected to reach 2018 levels by the end of next year, according to the IEA.

“The main deficit will be due to Europe and North America, while the Middle East, parts of Asia and Latin America are on track to exceed 2018 levels by 2022,” the IEA said.

Continue reading the story

European refinery activity is not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, the IEA said. As a result, the average annual rates of return of Chinese refineries are expected to exceed their European rivals by 3 million bpd in 2022. Chinese refineries reached parity with European ones in 2019 in terms of performance.

The IEA said stalled talks by major oil producers about releasing more supply could lead to a price war just as COVID-19 vaccines are causing oil demand to surge.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHICS: World Refinery Production https://tmsnrt.rs/3i60Nxy

GRAPHICS: Monthly Refine Margins https://tmsnrt.rs/3AUiBUR

OPEC + stagnation threatens a price war as demand increases -IEA

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)