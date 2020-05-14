(Bloomberg) – The outlook for the global oil markets has “improved a bit”, with demand somewhat stronger than expected and a supply contained by a brutal drop in prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

World oil production is headed for a “historic decline” this month to the lowest level in nine years, the IEA said in a monthly report. OPEC and its partners are cutting production, while others, like the United States, are being forced to cut drilling.

“It is on the supply side that market forces have shown their power and that the impact of lower prices affects all producers,” said the Paris-based agency, which advises major economies. “We are seeing massive cuts in output from countries outside the OPEC + deal and faster than expected.”

It is a drastic change in tone from last month, which the head of the agency has called “Black April”, when the IEA warned that the cuts in OPEC + were probably not enough to avoid the exhaustion of the capacity of storage tanks for midyear.

Demand shock

The oil market is still in a very difficult position. International crude oil prices have collapsed more than 50% since the beginning of the year due to flight cancellations, business closings, and empty roads due to the coronavirus. However, the current price of around US $ 30 a barrel in London is US $ 10 more than the April lows.

The IEA increased its estimates for world oil demand in the second quarter by 3.2 million barrels per day, to 79.3 million. However, consumption is still on the way to a loss of almost 20 million barrels per day in the quarter, or approximately 20%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to the pandemic.

For 2020 as a whole, the demand forecast increased by 70,000 barrels per day, but it is still heading for an annual drop of 8.6 million per day, or around 9%.

