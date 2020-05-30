Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Idriverplus today announced an extended partnership and the inclusion of Idriverplus in the integrating ecosystem Automated with Velodyne, which helps companies expand their businesses while using Velodyne technology. Through the program, Velodyne will continue to collaborate with Idriverplus to support its continued innovation and promote Idriverplus autonomous vehicles, including street cleaners, passenger cars and logistics vehicles.

Velodyne recently signed a multi-year sales contract with Idriverplus to supply Puck ™ sensors for mass production of autonomous vehicles. Idriverplus plans to put thousands of units of its unmanned electric street cleaning vehicles, called WOXIAOBAI, into commercial operation in China. Each vehicle is equipped with two Puck sensors to help provide security and awareness. WOXIAOBAI is already implemented in Germany, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and the United States.

“Velodyne’s innovative deal sensors offer the excellent quality and wide production scale needed to deliver our autonomous vehicles to world markets,” said Dr. Zhang Dezhao, CEO of Idriverplus. “By becoming part of the Automated with Velodyne ecosystem, Idriverplus will work closely with Velodyne on global promotion and deployment activities.”

Velodyne and Idriverplus have a long-standing relationship of working together in innovation and marketing. At CES 2020, Idriverplus demonstrated its driverless technology at the Velodyne booth. Idriverplus WOXIAOBAI was on display at the Velodyne Lidar World Security Summit in 2019 on autonomous technology.

“We are committed to working in partnership with Idriverplus to help them advance their highly innovative solutions and achieve business growth,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “Idriverplus’ autonomous vehicles offer an example of how our Lidar sensors allow companies to achieve the performance and scalability needed for mass marketing.”

About 50 companies currently participate in the Automated with Velodyne program. Velodyne strives to provide members of the ecosystem with technical, sales, marketing and distribution services and support. Program partners can use Velodyne coping technologies to create solutions that address a wide range of applications, including automotive advanced driver assistance (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, mapping, industrial, smart city, drones / vehicles unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs, robotics and security.

Velodyne offers intelligent and powerful coping solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San José, California, Velodyne is known around the world for its portfolio of revolutionary handle sensor technologies and software. David Hall, founder of Velodyne, invented in 2005 surround real-time surround systems as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for new mobility, mapping, robotics and automotive safety. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a wide range of sensor solutions, including the affordable Puck ™, the versatile Ultra Puck ™, Alpha Prime ™ for advanced autonomy, ADAS-optimized Velarray ™ and Vella ™, revolutionary driver assistance software.

