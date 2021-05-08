Idris Elba starring in the Warner Bros. action film ‘Stay Frosty’

As Deadline reports, actor Idris Elba (‘The Suicide Squad’) will star in a new action movie for Warner Bros. ‘Stay Frosty’. The studio, which acquired the rights to the script written by Tyler Marceca after a savage auction and paid more than a million dollars, will have Sam Hargrave (“Tyler Rake”) as director.

Regarding his story, we will see the protagonist in search of a murderer after surviving a bullet in the head. The guy must stop the person responsible for his failed murder attempt and also arrive in time to spend time with his son at Christmas. The script can be described as a guide to action films from the 80s such as ‘The Crystal Jungle’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’, among other things thanks to the Christmas scene.

Elba and Hargrave will produce the film alongside Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment. In addition to the long-awaited adaptation of ‘The Suicide Squad’ directed by James Gunn, the actor will soon be in ‘The Harder They Fall’, a western directed by Jeymes Samuel, where he will share the bill with Regina King and Zazie Beetz.