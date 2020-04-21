Idris Elba, from actor to ambassador to the United Nations after the feared evil | Instagram

Although the actor only had mild symptoms, Idris Elba He revealed that he and his wife changed their lives after contracting the new coronavirus, which he described as a definitely “terrifying, disturbing and nervous” experience.

Those who have presented the symptoms of this virus know what it’s like pointed

Everyone is somehow feeling what we have felt, but it has been a kind of complete turbulence, he said last week.

Being one of those affected by this pandemic, He has left the actor a great lesson, he has considered it for everyone, remember that “the world does not advance at your pace,” he said.

I think the world should take a week of quarantine a year to remember this time, to remind us all, seriously, “he said.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba, the actor’s wife also spoke with Idris at the beginning of his campaign with the United Nations to reduce the impact of COVID-19 particularly with farmers and food producers in rural areas.

People forget that 80% of the poor population lives in these rural areas, ”said Dhowre Elba. What really worries us and why we launched this fund is that these people are being forgotten. ”

It is worth mentioning that in their new roles as Goodwill Ambassadors, Elba and his wife joined forces with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in order to launch a background of 40 million, however they still hope to add up to 200 million more governments in the world.

The actor strongly believes that those most affected by this pandemic They will be the inhabitants of rural areas and low resources.

How can you keep the isolation in a house there is only one room and six people?

(Imagine) living in a poor neighborhood where there is only one room and six people live with you, “he said. “Social distancing is almost ridiculous.”

Although health is very important now … we don’t want people to forget what comes after that, “said Dhowre Elba.

The actor, Elba and his wife, both of African descent, Idris’s parents are from Sierra Leone and Ghana, while the family of Dhowre elba It is of Somali origin.

Both visited the actor’s family in December with the United Nations to learn about the importance of the IFAD in that region.

The effect of the pandemic on a continent where countries already lack resources is alarming.

We have to think about future planning. What will be the side effects? ”He said.

So far the partner has achieved a progressive recovery in New Mexico where both were for a filming of the actor when he began to feel bad.

He planned to return to London as soon as possible and regretted missing his birthday. son 6-year-old for confinement but hopes to see him “as soon as possible,” he said.

We have been fortunate, “he added. “We have stayed in a very nice place that has been very comfortable for the moment, but we already want to go home.”

