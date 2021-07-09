Idolized or truly magnificent compound?

Shutterstock / Fotaro1965 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/5307wnrLbm7wC9QUnYcHkw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY3Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/KAbMJTrtb8FBOmtjAZlokg–~B/aD0xMDE2O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e74d36dcb770d07b3b5d967b55fe074e” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/5307wnrLbm7wC9QUnYcHkw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY3Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/KAbMJTrtb8FBOmtjAZlokg–~B/aD0xMDE2O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e74d36dcb770d07b3b5d967b55fe074e”/>

Can you imagine an ancestor of ours having a detox shake after gorging himself on a mammoth? Or injecting Botox to look younger than the one in the adjoining cavern? It would have been a sight to see, right? Now, what if they had Instagram to share it with the rest of the world?

Concern for our physique has evolved with us as if it were another species, but it has not been until our time that constant exposure to that ideal canon has converged, for example, on social networks, and the scientific-technical capacity to achieve it. In this way, there are already several studies that relate the emergence in our lives of these applications with an increase in concern about our appearance, the number of aesthetic operations performed and, what is really serious, the number of cases of depression due to non-self-acceptance.

Faced with this scenario, hyaluronic acid is presented as a miracle remedy against aging, but why is it so desired? Does it really work? What other uses can we give it? Find out below!

Hyaluronic acid: the three keys to your success

Hyaluronic acid is possibly one of the few acids that we would like to throw at our faces. Its structure has little to do with that of other famous acids, such as hydrochloric. To imagine it, hyaluronic acid would be like a bath sponge cut into the shape of noodles, albeit on a molecular scale. In this sense, it has a great affinity for water, a property known as hydrophilicity, and is capable of absorbing it and leaving it retained. This is how the hyaluronic acid that we have in the innermost layers of the skin provides volume and turgor to our features, due to the pressure generated by said water.

But beware! Keep in mind that the skin is the first protective barrier that we have against the outside and it could be compared to a pasta wringer. Hyaluronic “noodles” are too big and tangled to get through the tiny pores of “our natural squeegee.” Therefore, the hyaluronic acid in most anti-aging creams will remain on the surface, where it will provide hydration and smoothness, but not turgor, for which injections or adding it in the form of particles small enough to pass through these pores would be necessary, distinguishing nanoparticles made of this compound, those that carry it on their surface and those that encapsulate it inside (Figure 1).

In addition to the skin, we can find hyaluronic in our joints, where thanks to its mechanical properties it fulfills two very important functions. On the one hand, in “soft” conditions it behaves like a lubricant. In this way, when we flex the elbow, the joint fluid accommodates itself to prevent the bones of the arm from rubbing together and causing pain, which is what occurs in osteoarthritis or arthritis.

On the other hand, in “intense” conditions, hyaluronic acid is capable of absorbing impacts. That’s why our knees don’t hurt when landing after jumping. All this means that it has been prescribed for years in the form of intra-articular injections to alleviate the symptoms of these joint diseases.

Finally, hyaluronic is a natural compound that our body produces and eliminates and, therefore, it will not detect as foreign. Therefore, it is also used to coat medical devices such as catheters or implants that could cause rejection. For example, the addition of small amounts of hyaluronic acid in contact lenses not only allows them not to generate inflammation, but also better conserves moisture by capturing water, improving the wearing experience.

A glimpse of the future from the present

In recent years, interest in hyaluronic acid is growing exponentially. The previous cases are some examples that are already commercialized in our day to day, but what other applications are you working on? The following two examples are the result of the latest research we are carrying out in the Biomaterials group of the Higher Council for Scientific Research, a group in which I work.

A GPS against cancer

Targeting anticancer drugs (chemotherapy) specifically against the tumor, and not against the rest of our body, is one of the main lines in the fight against cancer. To do this, we must make use of the small differences that tumors present with respect to the healthy parts of our body.

For example, in some types of cancer, only a small portion of the tumor is malign, being responsible for metastasis or its uncontrolled multiplication. And what characterizes this tumor population? Greater adhesion to hyaluronic acid compared to the rest of our cells.

For this reason, nanoparticles such as those mentioned above, coated with this compound, are being loaded with chemotherapeutics to improve the targeting of our treatments. Thus, the hyaluronic acid would be like a GPS that would guide the vehicle with the medicine inside it directly to the tumor.

And with stem cells?

The use of stem cells to regenerate damaged tissues is a “fairly” nascent field. Although clinical trials have already been carried out for different diseases, in many cases it has been proven that these cells are eliminated too quickly and, with them, their effects. To solve this, in the group we prepare formulations of hyaluronic and chitosan, a similar product found in shrimp shells, which, when put in contact, gel, trapping the cells inside and prolonging their effects.

As we can see, hyaluronic acid is much more than a beauty treatment. In just 1 000 words we have covered from its implications at a psychological level to its possible use at an oncological level, passing through its application in traumatology or ophthalmology. What does the future hold for you? How far could it go? The real limit… investment in science.

