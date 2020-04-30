Striker Cesinha, of Daegu FC, from South Korea, currently lives a situation that is envied by several players around the world. Confined to the club’s premises, he faces the anxiety of returning to play official matches on the 8th, while hundreds of other countries still suffer from the forced shutdown by the new coronavirus and do not know when football will be able to return.

The local championship, called K-Leaguand, it will be the second in the world to resume the calendar after the interruption caused by the pandemic. The first was the Turkmenistan league. For Cesinha, returning to the field is an even more special sensation, since the city where he lives, Daegu, was one of the most affected by the pandemic. The team last took the field in December and had to wait for the start of the season to be postponed.

“The entire population became aware of the seriousness of the problem. Those who could stay at home stayed and those who needed to go out to work or do something important always, without exception, wore masks. I think it was one of the most important things here,” said Cesinha. state. The 30-year-old striker has been with the club since 2016 and is one of his fans. His face even appears on the labels of food products sold in the city.

Before South Korea, only countries with no football tradition had kept the football calendar unchanged: Belarus, Burundi, Nicaragua and Tajikistan. Soon after, the Turkmenistan championship was resumed on April 19, after a month of stoppage. As a precaution, the K-League will have matches with the gates closed and according to Cesinha, the team has been training in recent weeks with a series of medical care.

“At all times the club offered masks, alcohol gel and checked our fever so that we could go to training later. Fans were also prohibited from training during quarantine and this continues today for reasons of health safety,” he said. Cesinha, who in 2018 won the top scorer and best player in the K-League.

Former Atlético-MG and Ponte Preta, the player spent the most critical period of the pandemic at home, in Daegu, and witnessed the meticulous care of the South Koreans with the disease throughout the city. “The markets offered hygiene in the carts or hands at all times, lines were controlled with distances to avoid crowds. We also had test points spread throughout the cities. If you had any symptoms, you called an emergency number and then you was forwarded “, he said.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cesinha recalled in the interview to state the meeting he had with Cristiano Ronaldo in July last year. In a pre-season friendly match in China, Juventus suffered a goal scored by the Brazilian, who to celebrate, imitated the choreography of the Portuguese ace. The star was on the bench, but after the match he got to talk to the Brazilian and the two exchanged shirts.

“It is well kept (the shirt) and I intend to put it in a painting to always look at it and remember the most unforgettable day of my career to date,” commented Cesinha. Another happy day that the player hopes to face is when he receives his South Korean passport. “I really want to become a natural. I identified with the country and I wish I could one day have the opportunity to become a South Korean. Who knows, maybe one day with you,” he said.

.