Midfielder Cesinha, a prominent Brazilian player from Daegu, from South Korea, participated in “De casa com L!”, This Wednesday and told how it is working in one of the few football championships during the coronavirus pandemic. Shirt 11 also opened the game in live chat.

– Everything is new here for us. In terms of arriving at the stadium and not seeing the fans, it seems like training. When we arrive at the stadium, we are 1 meter away from the other players, our fever is checked, always with a mask and alcohol gel. Then go on to the game. When the ball rolls, we don’t even remember this COVID – said the club idol.

Since 2016 on the team, Cesinha is one of the great names of K-Legue. Having been voted the best athlete of the competition in 2018 and entered the national team that year, the player reminded L! the idolatry of the South Koreans and mentioned the affection of the fans for football.

South Korea was one of the few countries that managed to rapidly decrease the rates of COVID infections. Even before the start of the championship, in May this year, the outbreak at the site did not affect football strongly. However, the player reveals that he was afraid.

– It’s normal for them. Long before COVID, they were in the habit of wearing a mask. When they said I would return to the championship, I was afraid. There were few cases, but I was having it. We get a little scared. It is controlled here, but Brazil must wait a bit, even for the number of cases and deaths. It has to be postponed. Health first, but of course the world is embarrassed without football.

During the conversation with L! through a live on Instagram (@diariolance), Cesinha explained the protocols adopted in the country so that new contagions in the country are avoided.

– Mask and alcohol gel always. We stayed at a distance, warmed each one up with a little bottle, talked to restrain ourselves in goal celebrations, without hugging. Even avoid spitting in the field. It is strange not being able to celebrate and be without a crowd. Just to be playing without a fan … It seems that we are training. We even listened to the hooligans’ conversation, it is necessary that cry of the fan that makes us run even more. Very strange. When he scores, he raises his fist and celebrates, but it is very strange (laughs).

