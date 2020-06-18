The English of Bristol, Idles, definitely do not want the recognition of their first albums Brutalism and Joy as an Act of Resistance to fade away. In a span of 4 years they prepare to release their third studio album titled Ultra Mono, and shared their second official track “Grounds”.

After his acclaimed 2018 positive punk revolution, Ultra Mono will arrive on September 25 through Partisan. Previously the English gave us the first taste of their new album with “Mr. Motivator ”. Of this song Joe Talbot said: “We want to start this journey with a means not only to encapsulate the feeling of the album, but to encourage our audience to dance like nobody’s watching and go into these dark times ”.

Now Idles presented “Grounds”, a song they had already played during their tour last year. Tabolt describes it as the song that restores his confidence to the band. Is “A song that embodied self-confidence and gave us self-confidence. It was a blow to all the doubts that we accumulated from the noise that we let in very easily ”.

“We wanted to make the sound of our hearts like a marching band, armed with a hammer and a smile,” he explained. “We wanted to make the sound of our engine start. So we did it. Thank you”. As Tabolt tells it, the song is just that. It’s strong, it’s direct, and it feels like a rebirth for Idles in terms of musical release.

The album features a luxury guest, Jehnny Beth, in the song “Ne Touche Pas Moi”. Beth just released her first solo album, To Love Is To Live, and you can read our review over here. Other great artists like the jazz genius Jamie Cullum and Warren Ellis and David Yow They also contributed to the creation of the album.

So as not to leave us with half-known expectations, Idles shared the list of dates to watch out for soon (it’s the one above). There they announce new singles, videos and even concerts via livestream. We leave them “Grounds” and the tracklist of their third studio album.

Watch on YouTube

1. War

2. Grounds

3. Mr. Motivator

4. Anxiety

5. Kill Them With Kindness

6. Model Village

7. Ne Touche Pas Moi (feat. Jehnny Beth)

8. Carcinogenic

9. Reigns

10. The Lover

11. To Hymn

12. Danke