“Soccer is popular, because stupidity is popular.” (Borges).

Already the height of stupidity is that type of group that to earn a sandwich continues to make the informative “thug” based on easy criticism of a specific team or character, that is always contrary to their preferred team. What is already the top because “you can see the ear” of the lack of objectivity in seconds of “verbiage” exposure and without a minimum respect for the rest of the contenders. What a coincidence this short excerpted passage from an article signed by Farouk Caballero, in July 2019 (ElEspectador.com): “The most radical ones who detest soccer, either because they do not understand it or because they have always considered it unworthy and commoner, burned down social media and went back to the old Roman way of pointing to bread and the circus as a distraction. In the city of Romo, Rémulo, Batistuta and Totti the people were entertained so that their revolutionary spirits would diminish. Today, in our country, which returned to blood thanks to a weak government and a president who does not hold office, they want to brand soccer as Machiavellian entertainment that diverts attention from transcendental issues and allows the massacres of laws and laws to continue. Colombians ”. It is curious that said article by Farouk was titled “Idiocy, intellectuality and football”.

The discord about football is said to have been started by Rudyard Kipling: “Little souls who can be satiated by the muddy idiots who play it.” Borges’s repeated expression is also known: “Eleven players against eleven others running after a ball are not especially beautiful”, making themselves even more bitter with the fact that “Soccer is popular because stupidity is popular”. And many others continue to interpret that soccer is despicable when used as the opium of the people, it is even possible that the phrases do not go beyond being an “intellectual snobbery”. The main point is that we have also read that “In literature there should be nothing more than what the writer thinks it should. Most of the stories about football that are written are close to the tanguero, to the humorous and reflect a very Romanesque part of the sport. The other, business, cheating, the decline of the sport when it becomes professional, is rare ”, as the writer Pablo Ramos expressed. I honestly like the argument that “words can rescue what this sport is no longer.” In fact, “soccer writing, in addition, can come to fulfill an almost pedagogical function”.

Few football games can exceed the expectations that I form for myself when I read Galeano: “The poor boy, generally black or mulatto, who has no other toy than the ball: the ball is the only magic wand he can believe in. . Perhaps she will feed him, perhaps she will make him a hero, perhaps a god. ” Inexcusably, we must go again to Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian poet, when in his reflections he signed: “Soccer is a system of signs, therefore it is a language. There are moments that are purely poetic: these are the moments of the goal. Each goal is always an invention, it is always a subversion of the code: an ineluctability, fulguration, stupor, irreversibility. Just like the poetic word. The scorer of a championship is always the best poet of the year. The football that produces the most goals is the most poetic ”. I refer to that letter by Diego Alarcón, signed on 20. February. 2016, in which he specified: “It sounds almost like a contradiction, but it is not: to recognize stupidity you have to be smart. There is no other way, no other way, than reason and logic to at least approach a notion of being stupid. It is like the old dilemmas that define something in relation to its antagonist: is light absence of darkness? Or is darkness the absence of light? “Yes, but no” would be the answer for this case, an answer that sounds stupid but it is not so stupid, especially when we realize that, although the lack of intelligence in acting is usually related to stupidity, it is not all lack of intelligence is stupidity… We are so busy with our intelligence that we rarely stop to think about stupidity… ”

Social networks, very poorly weighted in general, have served to locate certain “specimens” that in this way allow them to comment on everything and everyone without much more practical responsibility. Here we should remember the writer William Ospina: “It is more about peering into the abysses of incoherence, the lack of logic or the lack of consequence that characterize all human beings. Yes, stupidity is part of the human condition. ” On the other hand, Lipovetsky “finds stupidity in ensuring that consumerism is condemnable, that it has brutalized people and led them to lose the meaning of life.” (…) “Consumerism has many vices, but not only vices. So when we no longer see where things stop, when we stop seeing the limits of our individual positions, they become stupid and exaggerated. ” That is what it is about, as more and more “histrions” and less reasonable criticism appear. If the corresponding information does not produce laughter, the collaborator “nosy” ceases to be interesting, what a shame! ” Ospina contributes: “There are many things that we do and we say that they are neither logical, nor reasonable, nor useful, nor beneficial for the world or for ourselves. The stupidity is out there spread among all that. ” And that way of propagating soccer is pernicious.

Now I explain that explanation from Gazzaniga: “Contemporary neuroscience studies only the positive aspects and not negative aspects such as stupidity.” In other words, that the most malignant interfects of such gatherings, which cause me rashes, have no solution? But, calm down, Lipovetsky assures that “he draws attention to the danger that it turns out to tend to associate everything that we could classify as an error with stupidity” and reminds us of Albert Einstein: “There are two infinite things: the Universe and stupidity human. And the universe I’m not sure”. So, in soccer matters, my thoughts cross and I do not understand certain positions after a game, supine aggressiveness against the opposing team and supreme condescension with the favorite team. Ospina says that “what we usually call stupidity is at the apex of what we usually call evolution. Coming to understand the stupid necessarily implies a certain intellectual complexity ”. Of course Martínez assures that “The greatest danger of stupidity is not being aware of it, not recognizing it in order to define it. The question is how difficult it is for us to see our own stupidity and to be able to see it in others, not to condemn it, but to look at it, identify it and thus be able to recognize our own. ”

But let’s not fall into the extreme of thinking that all the truths of soccer are manifested by intellectuals. Although I am satisfied that the transmitter is a calm, calm, transparent man, who does not express or be presumed to have interested interests, and who help us see football in a sensible and less partisan manner. Perhaps it is appropriate to join the opinion of Paco Seirul-lo: “The new paradigm is not to know your sport as much, but to know your athletes.” As Enric González (ElPaís, March 15, 2020) was able to decipher some aspects of the eternal soccer genius, Maradona: “There is no exceptional soccer player without exceptional intelligence. Of course, there are various types of intelligence, and here we are referring to a variety probably more related to what they call the “reptilian” part of the brain (trunk and cerebellum) and the limbic zone than with the sophistication of the neocortex. To understand us: the mind of the great footballer cannot afford slow theoretical reflections, in the style of an Albert Einstein if it is about numbers or a Jorge Luis Borges if it is about letters; what you need is to capture and understand the environment almost instantaneously and think strategically, that is, accurately predicting the effects of each of the possible actions. The peripheral vision describes a panorama and on that panorama the best decision is taken in a minimum time ”.

(…) “His talent went beyond a prodigious technique, which allowed him to transform the ball into an extension of his body: he knew where his teammates and rivals were going a second later and acted accordingly. He had exceptional intelligence. Have you lost it? Obviously not. He suffers occasional short circuits, he abandons himself to laziness because he is Maradona and he can afford it, but when you have to grasp a situation, interpret it and decide, he is still great… ”In that mix, idiocy-intelligentsia, in the world of soccer no one is making decisions uniforms because some Leagues have already suspended the competition while in Spain the idea of ​​ending the competition continues regardless of the dates they are running. Reasons? Inscrutable (without x) in view of how contradictory some decisions of others are. Now another sleepy debate will come, that if the “rich” player with a large chalet and a large garden will have been able to train more than the one who lives in a 100 m2 house, he has no treadmill or gym in which to exercise. This will mean that one month before the competition it will be insufficient to compete at the highest level from the first proposed match. Once again the “fly shit syndrome” will appear, very typical of idiotic people and societies. In the same way that aspects such as the lack of public will favor the teams with the fewest members, or that the teams with the most footballers with contracts to end in June will harm them, or that if the competition is extended to months such as August or September, the teams they could use the signings for the next season, etc. Hypothesis for idiots with the desire to cloud the best solutions.

I read it and I fell in love with this maxim of Emilio Lledó. The truth is that I associated it with a political context, the Spanish one, where the political forces go each on their own, without cohesion, without union, without collective responsibility… But I have also observed that exactly the same thing happens in football: “ What use is freedom of expression if I do not say more than imbecilities? “. I hope that we overcome these stupid times where any idiocy sounds like intellectuality. What am I talking about, football or politics …? Of both things, I confirm …!