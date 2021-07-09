Identify Smad2, a gene involved in brain plasticity

Neural plasticity is the ability of the brain to adapt its structure and function to changing circumstances, both in the environment and in the internal environment of the organism. It is a crucial process for the proper functioning of the brain and is affected in many neurological diseases.

A study led by the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has revealed a new leading factor in neural plasticity in mice that could become a pharmacological target for the development of compounds that mimic the beneficial effects of physical exercise on the body , which has cognition-enhancing effects. The study has identified the Smad2 gene. The alteration of this gene affects learning and memory.

The Smad2 gene plays an important role as a mediator of neural plasticity, which has proven to be a determining factor for the differentiation and maturation of hippocampal neurons. The results of this work indicate that the alterations in their functioning have a great impact on the learning and memory of the animals.

“Much work in recent years has revealed that the Smad2-mediated signal translation pathway is highly relevant during prenatal and postnatal brain development. On the other hand, no works had been published that clearly demonstrated the role of this gene in the plasticity of the adult brain ”, explains CSIC researcher José Luis Trejo, from the Cajal Institute.

Hippocampal dentate gyrus of an adult male mouse. (Photo: Simona Gradari and José Luis Trejo)

The study took as its starting point the analysis of the factors most closely controlled by the physical activity of the subjects. The work considers the physical exercise of individuals as a paradigm of a lifestyle capable of modulating the neural plasticity of the brain and compares it with sedentary subjects.

“We have determined that exercise-induced changes in the brain are mediated by epigenetic mechanisms, specifically Smad2 methylation,” explains Trejo. “Through experiments of gain and loss of function of Smad2, we have described changes in the size of the dendritic tree of neurons in which gene expression is modified, as well as in the proliferation and differentiation of new neurons that are born in the hippocampus adult, what is known as adult neurogenesis, which participates in learning and memory, among other functions ”, he adds.

These changes in the brain occurred at the same time that there were substantial changes in the learning capacity and memory of the mouse.

These findings reveal a promising pharmacological target in the development of compounds that mimic the effects of physical exercise in the body, which has procognitive, anxiolytic and antidepressant effects. “This aspect is crucial for therapies against hippocampal memory disorders and their neurogenic control”, concludes the researcher.

This study is the result of the collaboration of the Cajal Institute of the CSIC, the University of Seville, and the Institute of Molecular Biology of Barcelona (IBMB), attached to the CSIC.

The study is titled “The role of Smad2 in adult neuroplasticity as seen through hippocampal-dependent spatial learning / memory and neurogenesis. And it has been published in the academic journal Journal of Neuroscience. (Source: CSIC)