Identify new strain of Covid-19 more resistant in the United States

While the country asks its inhabitants to go to get vaccinated, and the world is torn between the fight against the coronavirus and the appearance of variants that put the vaccination that is being advanced in the 192 countries affected by the pandemic at risk, a strain appears of Covid-19 in the United States, which as far as is known is more resistant than the previous ones.

The United States, one of the largest nations in the world, has detected three strains that have become the benchmark of scientists to determine if the vaccines developed, which have been applied in the world, can control their expansion.

This Wednesday he reported that a variant that could be more resistant was detected, which was identified as BV-1, which could pose a new challenge for public health.

According to information published by the newspaper Semana, the case was detected by scientists from the Global Health Research Complex of Texas A&M University, in a young man who had mild symptoms. And although it is a single case, the specialists from that higher education center decided to share the information with organizations and researchers around the world.

The BV-1 variant was detected in a saliva sample taken on March 5 from a Texas university student as part of a preventive COVID-19 detection program. The student tested positive again 20 days after the original sample, which researchers say could lead to a longer-lasting COVID-19 infection, presented mild cold-like symptoms that never progressed in severity.

Covid-19 ‘double mutant’ variant, a new problem for India’s collapsed healthcare system

It was known that, until now, cell culture-based experiments published by other laboratories have shown that various neutralizing antibodies are ineffective in controlling other variants with the same genetic markers as BV-1.

“At present we do not know the full significance of this variant, but it has a combination of mutations similar to other variants of concern for international reporting,” said virologist Ben Neuman.

“This variant combines genetic markers separately associated with rapid spread, severe disease, and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.”, he pointed.