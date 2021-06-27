Identify 4 of 5 bodies found in collapse in Miami; to find 156 people



The bodies of Stacie Fang, Manuel LaFont, Gladys and Lozano were identified. The identity of the fifth victim has not been confirmed.

Photo: Facebook and Twitter profiles / Courtesy

The death toll from the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers residential building in Surfside, Florida, rose to five, but only four of the fatalities have been identified as authorities intensify their search for more survivors.

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, reported who were identified, through relatives and rapid DNA tests.

“Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubbleLevine Cava said at a press conference. “And furthermore, our search has revealed some human remains.”

That is, there are other people who could be identified later and included in the list of fatalities.

The victims were identified as Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; Gladys Lozano, of 79; Manuel LaFont, of 54, and Stacie Fang, of 54, the Miami-Dade Police Department reported. The fifth victim has not been identified. Fang’s identity was confirmed by CNN.

Until now, the number of disappeared remains at 156, in the midst of the plight of family members, but rescue attempt continues three days after collapse.

The process of identifying the victims is difficult, the mayor acknowledged, so the authorities have collected DNA evidence from relatives who report missing people or who lived in the condominium.

Among the details of the recovery of bodies, it is indicated that Antonio and Gladys Lozano were recovered from apartment 903. Antonio’s was recovered on June 24 and Gladys the following day, police said.

The report notes that approximately 55 of the 136 units in the building, north of Miami Beach, collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Comisky said the search strategy is intense, although a mother of one of the missing accuses that the search is “too slow,” according to. He charged that a group of rescuers from Israel had not been allowed to get to the point. At least 20 people from that country were in the condo.

The press conferences have some interventions in Spanish, because a percentage of the victims and disappeared are of Latin origin, several from Argentina and Venezuela, and not all their relatives speak English.

Authorities say the reason for the collapse is still unknown, but investigations are ongoing, but The Palm Beach Post revealed that a Surfside construction official said he was on the roof of Champlain Towers South 14 hours before it collapsed and said that “there was not an excessive amount of equipment or materials” that could cause the building to fall.

Jim McGuinness, who, said he was on the roof to inspect the replacement work for the roof anchors, which is where the window cleaners put their equipment.