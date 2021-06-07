Identified the origin of the first structures formed in galaxies such as the Milky Way

Galaxies group together billions of gravitationally bound stars, gas and dust, and can be of different types depending on their structure. For example, the so-called disk galaxies, such as our Milky Way, have a nucleus (central area usually with a supermassive black hole), the bulb (spheroidal in shape and with a high density of stars), the disk (contains the largest amount of gas and dust and is where stars are currently formed) and the halo (the outermost area with a very low concentration of stars and where it is considered that there is a large amount of dark matter). In addition, there are galaxies that have more complicated bars, rings, and other structures.

The structure of the galaxy is also related to different types of star populations: there are usually young stars in the disk and old stars in the bulb. For this reason, the study of the stellar populations of the different structural components of the galaxies allows us to unravel the assembly process that has ended, giving rise to those that we observe in our environment.

Now an international scientific team led by the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA) and in which 18 institutions from eight countries have participated, including the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), the Instituto de Ciencias del Espacio (IEEC). -CSIC), the Center for Physics Studies of the Cosmos of Aragon (CEFCA), the University of Granada (UGR), the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and the National Observatory of Brazil (ON), have studied a representative sample of disk and spheroidal (diskless) galaxies present in the so-called GOODS-N field (from Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey – North), an area of ​​the deep sky located in the constellation Ursa Major.

Image from the deep-sky study of the Hubble space telescope called GOODS-N (Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey – North). / NASA, ESA, G. Illingworth (University of California, Santa Cruz), P. Oesch (University of California, Santa Cruz; Yale University), R. Bouwens and I. Labbé (Leiden University), and the Scientific Team

The main objective was to characterize the properties of the stellar populations of the galactic bulbs. With this information, researchers have been able to determine how these galactic structures have formed and developed. The results of the study are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

The authors have focused on massive, disk and spheroidal galaxies, using data collected from the Hubble Space Telescope and spectral data from the SHARDS (Survey for High-z Absorption Red and Dead Sources) project, a program of observations of all the GOODS-N region in 25 different filters made with the OSIRIS instrument of the Gran Telescopio Canarias.

Analyzing the data has allowed the scientific team to discover something unexpected: the bulbs of the disk galaxies formed in two waves. The first occurred in what we could qualify as the infancy of the universe, the second already in the middle of its life.

Using the jargon of astrophysicists, about one-third of the bulbs in disk galaxies formed around a 6.2 redshift, which corresponds to an early epoch of the universe, when the universe was only 5% dark. its current age, about 900 million years.

Images of some of the galaxies studied in the present work, much more distant and fainter than M81, so the study of structures is more complex and only possible with very precise data provided by GTC and Hubble. The galaxy on the left and the central one are two disk galaxies, while the one on the right is spheroidal (no disk). / Luca Costantin et al.

As pointed out Luca costantin, a CAB researcher through the Madrid Community Talent Attraction program and lead author of the study, “Those bulbs are the relics of the first structures formed in the universe, which we have found hidden in nearby disk galaxies.”

On the other hand, almost two-thirds of the bulbs observed present an average value of the redshift around 1.3, which suggests that their formation is much more recent, corresponding to about 4 billion years or almost 35%. of the age of the universe.

“It seems that the bulbs studied have formed at two different times, in two waves,” explains Costantin. A peculiar characteristic that allows us to distinguish between the two waves is that the central bulbs of the first, the older ones, are more compact and dense than those formed in the second, more recent ones.

For the co-author Jairo Mendez Abreu, a researcher at the University of Granada, “the idea behind the technique used to observe the stars in the central bulb is quite simple, but it has been impossible to apply it until the recent development of methodologies that have allowed separating the light from the stars of the central bulb of those of the disk, specifically the GASP2D and C2D algorithms, which we have recently developed and which have allowed us to achieve unprecedented precision ”.

Another important result of the study is that the two waves of bulb formation are not only distinguished in terms of star ages, but also in terms of star formation rhythms. The data indicate that the stars in the bulbs of the first wave formed rapidly, on typical timescales of 200 million years.

In contrast, a significant fraction of the stars in the Second Wave bulbs required formation times up to 5 times longer, on the order of 1 billion years.

“We have found that the universe has two ways of forming the central part of galaxies like ours: starting early and hurrying, or taking time to start and finish also forming a large number of stars in what is known as the bulge. ”, He comments Pablo G. Pérez González, a CAB researcher and principal investigator of the SHARDS project, who has provided essential data for this study.

As Paola Dimauro, a researcher at the National Observatory of Brazil and co-author of the work, points out, “This study has made it possible to explore the morphological evolution and the history of the assembly of the structural components of galaxies, in the manner of archaeological studies, analyzing the information encoded in the millions of stars in each galaxy. The interesting thing has been to find that not all the structures have arisen at the same moment, or in the same way ”.

The results of the study allow to establish a curious parallelism between the formation and evolution over time of the disk galaxies studied and the creation and development of a great city over the centuries. Thus, just as we observed that some large cities have an older, historic center that houses the oldest buildings in narrow, variegated streets, the results of this work suggest that some of the centers of massive disk galaxies actually host some of the oldest spheroids formed in the Universe, which have been acquiring new material forming discs, new peripheral neighborhoods in our analogy, more slowly

Reference:

Luca Costantin, Pablo G. Pérez-González, Jairo Méndez-Abreu, Marc Huertas-Company, Paola Dimauro, et al. “A duality in the origin of bulges and spheroidal galaxies.” The Astrophysical Journal, 2021