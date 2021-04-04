Identified the officer who was run over outside the Capitol: a veteran with 18 years in the service

The Capitol Police identified as William “Billy” Evans the officer of the force who died after being attacked Friday afternoon by a man who was later shot dead outside the federal building.

Miamimundo / telemundo51

The acting head of the corporation Yogananda Pittman said in a statement that Evans had been a member of the institution for 18 years and was part of the First Responders Unit.

“Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Pittman said.

Evans and another security force agent were injured after being hit by a vehicle in a barricade in front of the Capitol. The individual was seeking to pass through an access point, according to authorities. After running over them and colliding with the fence, the subject allegedly got out of the car with a knife in his hand and was killed by other officers.

According to the police union, the second uniformed man suffered “severe” injuries.

Sources who spoke to NBC News said the suspect in the incident would be Noah Green, a 24-year-old man from Indiana, although the identity of the attacker has not been officially confirmed at the moment.

Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said the attack “does not appear to be related to terrorism,” although its causes are still being investigated.

In a statement, the Capitol Police union said that “this is a tragic situation that adds to a very difficult year for our members.”

He is at least the third officer to lose strength in violent conditions. Brian Sicknick died after being attacked on January 6 by a violent mob that stormed the headquarters of Congress. Another corporate officer who responded to that event took his own life days later.

President Joe Biden ordered the flags at the White House and on all other federal buildings and grounds to be flown at half mast in the wake of Evans’ death. It is the third time the flags have been lowered in two weeks, following the deadly attacks in Atlanta and Boulder.

For her part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, issued a similar order for the flags at the headquarters of Congress.

In a statement, Pelosi said: “Today, America’s heart is broken by the heroic and tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes: Officer William Evans. He is a martyr for our democracy. “

“Congress stands ready to assist law enforcement with a swift and thorough investigation into this horrific attack.”