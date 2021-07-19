Identified the alleged aggressor of a toilet in the Madrid Metro

Image of the aggression captured by a Metro user (Photo: TWITTER)

The Mobile Brigade of the National Police has identified the man who attacked a health worker last Thursday in the Madrid Metro after he asked him to put on the mask. The alleged attacker reacted by hitting the toilet, who fell to the ground and lost part of the vision in one of his eyes due to the strong blow.

Sources close to the case have indicated to . that this Monday a person has gone to court to declare that he knew the alleged aggressor and provide his personal data.

In parallel, the investigators have taken a statement from the two companions of this individual at the time of the attack, which occurred with a US fist, according to La Sexta and police sources have confirmed to Efe. The forecast is that the National Police will proceed to his arrest in the next few hours.

The attack occurred at the Alto del Arenal station, on line 1 of the Metro, when the toilet allegedly urged him to put on a mask.

In a video that circulates on social networks, you can see how a man gives the toilet a strong blow to the face. “Asshole, let it be clear to you; I hope you die ”, said the aggressor to the victim before leaving the convoy, to the astonishment of the rest of the car.

After the event, Metro notified the National Police and the Municipal Emergency Assistance Service-Civil Protection (SAMUR-PC), which treated the victim of the attack and transferred him to the 12 de Octubre hospital, precisely the center where he works.

This Monday the victim has undergone surgery in the hospital, although it is necessary to wait for his evolution to know if he has lost part or all of the vision in one of his eyes.

The alleged assailant, who was not wearing a mask, violated current regulations, which require wearing a face mask on public transport.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE