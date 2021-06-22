Identified a new autoimmune encephalitis

Autoimmune encephalitis is a group of inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own proteins, in this case, neurotransmitter receptors or neuronal surface proteins. The action of the antibodies prevents the proper functioning of these proteins, which can cause the appearance of neuropsychiatric symptoms such as behavioral changes, psychosis, seizures, and cognitive and memory deficits. The autoimmune ones account for a third of all encephalitis cases that occur in the world and affect people of any age, although some subtypes appear mainly in children and young adults.

A study headed by Lidia Sabater and professor at the University of Barcelona (UB) Josep Dalmau, both from the Research Group on Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Neural Diseases of the Hospital Clínico de Barcelona and IDIBAPS (Instituto de Investigaciones Biomédicas August Pi i Sunyer, has described a new type of autoimmune encephalitis that was not known until now: anti-GluK2 encephalitis The first signatories of the work are Jon Landa and Mar Guasp, from the mentioned research group.

So far, sixteen autoimmune encephalitis affecting the central nervous system have been described. Ten of them have been discovered in studies led by Josep Dalmau, and of these, four in the stage that the expert began in 2011 at the Hospital Clínico-IDIBAPS and the UB. The new finding adds another autoimmune encephalitis to the list.

«We had a group of patients without a clear diagnosis, but with common symptoms. They had affected the cerebellum, a part of the brain that controls balance and movement. The patients presented vomiting, headache and gait instability ”, explains Josep Dalmau, who is also an ICREA researcher and member of the UB Institute of Neurosciences. “What we have found is that these patients produce antibodies against a subunit of the kainate receptor, GluK2, and that these antibodies alter the levels and function of the receptors and, therefore, may be the cause of clinical symptoms.”

Mar Guasp, Josep Dalmau, Lidia Sabater and Jon Landa. (Image: H. Clínic)

In a second part of the study, carried out in collaboration with the Neurophysiology Research Group headed by Xavier Gasull, professor of the Department of Biomedicine, it was shown that antibodies also alter the electrical impulses that facilitate communication between neurons.

“Kainate receptors, along with AMPA and NMDA receptors, belong to the family of ionotropic glutamatergic receptors,” explains Lidia Sabater. Josep Dalmau’s team has already identified the antibodies that attack the NMDA receptor in 2007 and the AMPA receptor in 2009. “As the receptors for AMPA, NMDA and kainate are very similar, we were not surprised that there are also antibodies against the latter ”, concludes Sabater.

Until now, patients with anti-GluK2 encephalitis were considered to have idiopathic or probably viral encephalitis, and consequently did not receive adequate immunotherapy. This study facilitates the recognition of the syndrome and the rapid use of immune treatment.

The study is titled “Encephalitis with autoantibodies against the glutamate kainate receptors GluK2.” And it has been published in the academic journal Annals of Neurology. (Source: UB)