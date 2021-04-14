identical to Ayuso’s

Noelia Núñez, in ‘Everything is a lie’. (Photo: FOUR)

The Cuatro Todo es Mentira program has organized this Wednesday a striking debate starring very young members of the main parties that are standing in the elections of the Community of Madrid.

All of them had in common, regardless of their young age, that they go on the lists of their formations. Representing the PP was Noelia Nuñez, who is number 50 of the ‘popular’, who is a member of New Generations and who has generated many comments on Twitter because her voice and her way of speaking are very reminiscent of those of Isabel Díaz Ayuso herself .

Is it so much the resemblance? You can judge it yourself:

Their interventions have provoked reactions like these:

In fact, Vanity Fair magazine has recently dedicated an article to analyze the trajectory of Nuñez, of which it says that at 28 she could become the youngest deputy of the Madrid Assembly.

She entered politics very early and, in fact, at the age of 22 she was already Councilor for Youth and Finance in the Fuenlabrada City Council. She defines herself as a liberal and a lover of social networks.

On Twitter, he makes it clear who his references are, since his account is chaired by a large photo of Esperanza Aguirre with Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.