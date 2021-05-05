identical, sustainable and above all cheaper

In recent years we have seen how little by little natural products have been replaced by laboratory products with practically identical results. The clearest example is with laboratory meat. Pandora, which is the largest jewelry manufacturer in the world, now wants popularize a new market for laboratory products: diamonds.

Is about one of the most precious stones on the planet and consequently one of the most complicated and expensive to obtain. Diamonds for decades have become precious and exclusive stones. Something that Panodra seeks to change in a way. How? Creating a larger supply of diamonds, making them themselves. As announced, they will only sell laboratory-created diamonds, which will be “affordable and sustainably created products.”

Pandora will start manufacturing its own diamonds on British soil and that is where they will start selling them first. Its price will start at around 300 euros for the most basic and small. It must be said, Pandora is not the first company to do this, although it is the largest.

Structurally identical

Environmental concerns and mining industry practices have led jewelers to seek alternatives to natural diamonds. Besides of high consumption of resources implied by the extraction of the hard mineral (which has competitors), is an activity that often involves exploitative labor practices in the regions where it takes place.

The alternative seems to be lab diamonds. A diamond, after all, is carbon subjected to high temperatures and pressures. Applying these two factors with the right machinery, it is possible to create diamonds from carbon. It is not the future, it is something that has in fact been going on for years, with China leading this new industry with more than half of world production.

Structurally identical is the key feature here. Microscopically analyzed, there are no differences between a natural diamond and an artificial one. Therefore, the only difference that really occurs is the value that the market gives to each of them due to their origin and exclusivity.

In addition to being structurally identical, Pandora and other entities that bet on them highlight other characteristics as well. For example, they say they consume less energy when making them in a lab. Pandora in fact ensures that all that they manufacture or sell will be produced with renewable energy.

If these weren’t enough factors to convince someone to buy a lab diamond, the last of the advantages is its price. An advantage for both the customer and the seller. The cost of producing a laboratory diamond is much lower than one from a natural mine. This implies, as Pandora says, more affordable diamonds that can also be bought for oneself and for daily use, not just for gifts and special events.

Via | BBC

More information | Bain & Company