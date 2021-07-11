Identical! Model Jem Wolfie The next Lola Bunny? | instagram

That’s right, their resemblance is really incredible and they are even associated with the same sport, so Jem Wolfie is one of the favorites to play a role of this iconic character in the future, who until now has only been a cartoon.

The beautiful model Australian Jem Wolfie has proven to be one of the best models in the world of sports and this is thanks to the great effort she has made over the years, as she is undoubtedly an example to follow.

It may interest you: Beauty! Jem Wolfie pulls down her top to show off her charms

In our search on the internet we came across a photograph that you undoubtedly have to know in which they make a comparison of both personalities and it could be said that the influencer would be the most perfect option to interpret Lola, since they are even shown with the same uniform.

CLICK HERE TO SEE JEM WOLFIE’S PHOTO.

There is no doubt that the young model is a sensation in the world of social networks for merging her beauty with her great skills.

It is worth mentioning that although her official Instagram account was deleted from the social network, thanks to the fan accounts we can continue to delight and appreciate content from this beautiful model.