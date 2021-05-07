Identical! Megan Fox does Britney Spears imitation and her fans go crazy | INSTAGRAM

“Oh baby, baby, how were we supposed to know …?” that Megan Fox would be an innate impersonator of the illustrious American singer, Britney Spears, this was known in the last video clip shared by the account of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Youtube.

The actress was a guest on the aforementioned program of the also singer Kelly Clarkson, and offered us a small sample of can recreate the peculiar and beautiful voice of the Princess of pop.

Megan was explaining why Britney is her favorite artist on air travel, and how his lovely music helped her overcome the fear of flying when she flew once a week for work.

You may also be interested: Wearing her spectacular silhouette, Megan Fox impresses with a great outfit

Fox, said there was a time when he was working on New York And she also lived in Los Angeles, so she flew every four days, it was for that reason that this fear was sown in the actress, because she affirmed that, by flying so often, she had a greater chance of suffering an aeronautical incident.

This is what the beautiful and talented actress said to the interviewer, who, in this case was Kelly: “And that’s where the fear came from because it’s like, yes, if you fly twice a year that’s fine, but not if you fly like twice a week … I’d put on some music that I knew I wasn’t going to die with, which, to me, was Britney Spears, with the files from when I was young, “she wrote in her entertainment piece.

So what she did and recommended to people who watch or listen to her interview is that if you happen to witness turbulence and clearly don’t like the way it feels, do the same as her, and get ready to listen to music that you know what to do with. It can’t be the last thing you hear, which is why she always chose the album “Oops, I Didn’t Again!”, by the illustrious Spears.

Because of this, Clarkson and Fox ended up laughing out loud at her revelation, and later the “Transformers” actress imitated Spears’s signature sound, singing a short excerpt from one of her favorite songs: “I’m not a girl, Not yet a woman “, to the delight of the interviewer.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition to his funny conversation with Clarkson, Fox continued to talk about how he knew he would not meet his creator while listening to Spears, affirming and continuing the theme of the pop princess, continued with puns.

“You’re not going to meet God like, ‘Oh baby, baby,’ and then you’re dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe at that moment,” he said, later embodying Spears’ voice in the song. “Oops! … I Did It Again” from her album of the same name, “So, for me, that was really useful,” said Megan.

You may also be interested: In mourning, Robert Downey Jr. loses his best friend and assistant

Likewise, the blue-eyed woman also said that her rule for flying doesn’t always apply to just Britney’s music, but to other similar upbeat artists as well, so she offered some curious advice, but it has certainly worked for her enough. : “Honestly, make sure you choose music that is like that, like Backstreet Boys, or songs like ‘It’s Raining Men’ … Nobody dies with that song,” he said.

With that said, Clarkson joked that the hit ’80s track isn’t on the playlist “till death,” then added that Fox should create their own Spotify playlist filled with their best recommendations, something that may have been a Little joke, however, it can be a very good choice.