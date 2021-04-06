iden to announce that all adults in the US will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine before April 19

April 6, 2021

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will announce this Tuesday that all adults in the country will be eligible to receive vaccines against covid-19 before April 19, several days before the already ambitious previous goal, indicated a senior government official.

The Democratic president will make the announcement throughout Tuesday, according to a senior administration official, who preferred not to be identified. The previously set deadline was May 1.

