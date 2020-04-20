IDEMIA, the global leader in augmented identity, announced that the MorphoWaveTM Compact biometric terminals have been deployed in several new residential condominiums in the Barueri region of São Paulo, Brazil. Residents, service providers and visitors now enjoy efficient access control, with more security and convenience.

MorphoWaveTM Compact is a revolutionary and exclusive biometric access control technology: the reader performs a 3D scan and verification of four fingerprints in less than a second, with a simple, fast and totally contactless hand gesture. This provides not only convenience and speed, but is also more hygienic, as your fingers never come into contact with the sensor.

This solution has already been implemented in important condominiums and clubs in the São Paulo region (such as Residencial Alphaville Zero, Residencial Alphaville 1, Tamboré 1, Tamboré 3, among others), and it really revolutionized the way in which residents enter and leave their condos. .

MorphoWaveTM Compact also has a high value for system integrators. Its installation is quick and simple in existing gates and turnstiles that can be reused: it took about 20 days to implement this project in the Barueri region. Maintenance is also simplified, as these devices are extremely reliable, with no moving parts and no friction due to contactless user experience.

According to Ricardo Miralha, regional sales manager for Brazil and Southern Cone at IDEMIA, MorphoWaveTM Compact offers greater security and convenience to employees, residents and visitors of condominiums. “There is greater agility in the entry of residents, which offers greater security; it only takes 30 seconds to register a new user. Furthermore, as there is no direct contact between the user and the reader, hygiene is another very important point.”

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identification, provides a reliable environment that allows citizens and consumers to carry out their daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling), both in physical and digital space.

Protecting our identity has become a crucial mission in the world we live in today. By providing enhanced identity, an identity that guarantees privacy and trust, ensuring secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, always and where safety is important. We provide enhanced identity to international customers in the financial, telecommunications, identification, public security and IoT sectors. With 13,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves customers in 180 countries.

