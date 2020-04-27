IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, today announced the first deployment of the MorphoWave ™ Compact in Japan to offer high security and convenience to businesses and the public.

Contactless digital printing technology was installed at the new Digital Garage headquarters, located in Tokyo’s famous Shibuya district. They are the first to experience biometric access control so fast, contactless and integrated in Japan, through this implementation carried out in collaboration with JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION (JAC), IDEMIA’s official added-value partner. JAC also configured the network using the MorphoWave ™ Compact to integrate with the Digital Garage system.

The 450 employees at Shibuya headquarters have all the benefits of the MorphoWave ™ Compact to control access to offices and floors. They can authenticate their biometrics with a simple hand gesture, a non-contact “wave” inside the MorphoWave ™ Compact reader, which guarantees efficiency, convenience, speed and security. It is also a more hygienic verification method, as the users’ fingers are not in contact with the biometric sensor, whether accessing the building and the floor or being registered.

The MorphoWave ™ Compact is a biometric reader equipped with 3D fingerprint technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can scan four fingers in less than a second. The biometric system’s algorithms ensure high matching accuracy and allow up to 100,000 users to be identified by a device. In a broader perspective, MorphoWave ™ Compact eliminates the need for cards, PIN memory, improper access and, above all, the concern of multiple people touching a surface.

Nezu Nobuyoshi, managing director and vice president of sales for IDEMIA Japan He said: “With the increasing number of access points in buildings and offices, having contactless 3D fingerprint authentication technology is increasingly important in achieving convenience and maximum security.” As a leader in biometrics, we want to provide organizations with advanced biometric technology that is convenient to use and that allows users to identify themselves without complications “.

A spokesman for Digital Garage declared: “We are proud to be the first in Japan to implement this 3D non-contact digital printing technology for biometric access control, which ensures the accurate identification of our employees and visitors. IDEMIA’s technology fits perfectly for us thanks to its application versatile and easy, precision and reliability in fingerprint matching “.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identification, provides a reliable environment that allows citizens and consumers to carry out their daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling), both in physical and digital space.

Protecting our identity has become a crucial mission in the world we live in today. By providing increased identity, an identity that guarantees privacy and trust, ensuring secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, always and where safety is important. We provide enhanced identity to international customers in the financial, telecommunications, identification, public security and IoT sectors. With 13,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves customers in 180 countries.

About Digital Garage

Digital Garage is involved in two recurring segments: the fintech segment, which provides a package of various payment methods for e-commerce operators and face-to-face retailers, and the marketing segment, which provides integrated solutions in the digital and real fields. At the same time, it is developing investment and development businesses for promising companies around the world. In addition, in collaboration with our main partners, DG Lab, an open and innovative R&D organization, operates. As a company that creates new “contexts” in the Internet age, they will connect multiple businesses and create innovative services.

About JAC

JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION (JAC) has a history of over 60 years and is one of the main aerospace companies of the ITOCHU Group, providing unique and specialized services based on the concept of “only one” (exclusive) and “niche top” (best) . JAC offers value-added “engineering and technical” services and proposes business solutions, mainly related to national security and social infrastructure, and improving security, convenience and accessibility to the Japanese market.

