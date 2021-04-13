IDEMIA launches the Health Travel Pass with the aim of helping governments speed up the traffic of international travelers

IDEMIA launches the Health Travel Pass, a secure solution that allows the distribution of health certificates to the different international parties involved, while preserving the security and privacy of travelers’ health data.

This solution is based on the ICAO1 standards for travel-related public health tests: “Visible Digital Seals” (VDS-NC) 2.

Health certification is a fundamental element to restore confidence, both from governments and travelers, and reduce public health risks when traveling.

IDEMIA’s Health Travel Pass solution is being tested in the Netherlands.

False health certificates have become a big problem since the appearance of COVID, and even more so since the start of vaccination programs. IDEMIA’s solution allows governments to curb the risk that arriving travelers will spread the disease, which in turn helps the recovery of global companies, especially airlines, which have seen their activity tremendously affected, with a fall 66% of air traffic in 20203.

IDEMIA, world leader in Augmented Identity, launches the Health Travel Pass, an interoperable and reliable global solution that can be quickly implemented and adapted to the needs of each country. In addition, it meets international health certificate standards such as PCR test results, immunity tests, and vaccination certificates. As the Pass is linked to the identity of the traveler, it cannot be transferred to anyone else and cannot be copied without the corresponding authorization. This Pass can also be incorporated into the digital travel credential system that some countries are testing together with ICAO2.

Passengers securely receive their health certificate with the visible ICAO digital seal, ensuring interoperability around the world with secure encryption using data encryption. The Pass guarantees coverage for all travelers and is available in various forms, from a downloadable government-issued health application, a PDF document sent by email, or a sticker to place on the visa pages of your passport.

Before checking in, passing border control or boarding, a biometric match is established between the passenger’s face and the photo of their passport, and the health certificate is verified. This rapid process, for both travelers and security personnel, ensures comfort and reduces congestion at airports when standardizing international air travel.

As it maintains the privacy of the data from its conception, the IDEMIA Health Travel Pass complies with the regulations in this regard. In this way, passengers maintain full control over their own health data.

“At IDEMIA we are very proud to be able to offer citizens a safe way to travel again, with an easy-to-use, safe, reliable solution that is fully compliant with the GDPR. Our Health Travel Pass is an important step in the resumption of international travel, “he stated. Philippe Barreau, Executive Vice President of IDEMIA in charge of Public Safety and Identity.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, offers a safe environment for citizens and consumers to carry out their essential daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling) both in physical and digital space. Protecting our identity has become vital to develop in today’s world. By supporting Augmented Identity, an identity that protects privacy and reliability, while ensuring secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest resources, our identity, both for individuals and objects, anytime and anywhere safety is important. We offer Augmented Identity to international clients in the financial, telecommunications, identity, public safety and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. With approximately 15,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

