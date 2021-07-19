IDEMIA incorporates Dominique Cerutti as a member of the Group’s Board of Directors

COURBEVOIE, France, July 19, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) –The IDEMIA Group announces the appointment of Dominique Cerutti as a member of the Group’s Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2021.

Dominique Cerutti has more than 35 years of experience in technology, R&D and engineering services. He has held various executive positions in leading technology companies and his experience growing large-scale international companies will contribute significantly to IDEMIA’s strategic vision.

“Dominique is a highly experienced leader with an established track record in transforming and growing large-scale international technology companies. His work will be decisive for the Group’s progress, “he declared. Pierre Barrial, President and CEO of the IDEMIA Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Dominique Cerutti to the IDEMIA Board of Directors. With more than 35 years of experience, Dominique has become an undisputed expert in security and technology, and is a great addition to our board of directors ” Yann Delabrière, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IDEMIA.

“It is an honor and privilege for me to join IDEMIA, a world leader in Augmented Identity, at an exciting time in its development. I am very interested in providing strategic guidance and helping to make the world a safer place, ”he said. Dominique Cerutti.

NOTE TO EDITORS – The Biography of Dominique Cerutti

In June 2015, Dominique Cerutti assumed the position of CEO of the Altran group for five years. He was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Altran from June 2015 to April 2020, until the acquisition of the company by Capgemini. Under his leadership, Altran became the absolute world leader in R&D and engineering services. It went from having 20,000 to more than 50,000 engineers around the world and generated revenues in the order of 3.2 billion euros. Cerutti was instrumental in transforming the company by adapting the organization, promoting new business models and driving major acquisitions. This allowed Altran to stay ahead of the competition, boost the market and reshape the global R&D industry. A fervent supporter of Capgemini’s acquisition, he worked closely with the Group to make the integration a success. He left office at the end of 2020.

Before joining Altran, Dominique Cerutti was CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange. He succeeded in making Euronext an independent company and the leading pan-European stock exchange, through a successful IPO following the acquisition of NYSE-Euronext by the ICE Group in November 2013 and the subsequent spin-off of Euronext from the NYSE. He led the strategic repositioning of Euronext as the leading pan-European funding center. Dominique and his team have been deeply involved in correcting previously biased EU financial markets regulations, promoting transparency and increased investor protection in EU financial markets.

Previously, he was Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the world’s leading trading group.

Dominique Cerutti also spent more than 20 years at IBM with an international background, contributing to the strategic transformation of the company. In particular, he served as Managing Director of IBM Global Services for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later for IBM Europe, after serving as Executive Assistant to Lou Gerstner, President and CEO of IBM.

He has held various positions on the Board of Directors of LCH-Clearnet, Euromed Business School, the New York Stock Exchange, Altran, Euronext and Genes’ink.

Since March 2021, he has been Chairman of the Board of Adarma, one of the UK’s largest independent security services companies.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, offers a safe environment for citizens and consumers to carry out their essential daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling) both in physical and digital space. Protecting our identity has become vital to develop in today’s world. By supporting Augmented Identity, an identity that protects privacy and trustworthiness, while ensuring secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest resources, our identity, both for individuals and objects, anytime and anywhere safety is important. We offer Augmented Identity to international clients in the financial, telecommunications, identity, public safety and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. With approximately 15,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

