IDEMIA enters the payment card sector in Japan with the launch of its first bank card

In accordance with the JIS2 standard, IDEMIA supplies its contactless cards to the main national issuers and Fintech issuers in Japan

As the world leader in augmented identity, payment card issuance and payment solutions, IDEMIA (Japan Branch: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Japan Vice President of Sales: Nezu Nobuyoshi), has just announced that it will supply its credit cards. Dual interface credit, which are JIS2 compliant and certified by Visa, JCB and other brand schemes to Japanese financial institutions. The cards incorporate a magnetic surface stripe, conforming to the JIS2 standard, to offer greater security and contactless payment services to end users.

IDEMIA has already supplied the contactless dual interface cards to Fintech issuers such as UPSIDER, Inc, and to large issuers such as Toyota Finance Corporation in Japan so that they can expand and move quickly.

“We are proud to be able to offer our first JIS2 compliant contactless card. It is also a great satisfaction to work with Japan’s leading financial technology companies and issuers to respond to the changing needs of Japanese consumers. With its global presence and experience in payments, IDEMIA is ideally positioned to support the evolution of the market and the rapid growth of Fintech demand. We will continue to improve the security and contactless features of our payment cards that financial institutions around the world work with. ” stated Nezu Nobuyoshi, IDEMIA Vice President of Sales in Japan.

On the other hand, issuers in Japan can integrate IDEMIA contactless cards with IDEMIA’s portfolio of smart digital solutions, such as Smart PIN, to obtain the card PIN through digital channels, or Smart Instant Issuance, to have of the card instantly at the branch or in the store. Consumers can also benefit from IDEMIA Connect, a solution that simplifies the activation experience with a simple touch on the phone.

IDEMIA has also developed and expanded its global offering for financial institutions with products such as GREENPAY, the comprehensive sustainable portfolio for financial institutions, and the Fintech Accelerator card program, which supports financial technology companies and “neobanks” to deploy rapidly innovative digital payment and card solutions around the world.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, offers a safe environment for citizens and consumers to carry out their essential daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling) both in physical and digital space. Protecting our identity has become vital to develop in today’s world. By supporting Augmented Identity, an identity that protects privacy and reliability, while ensuring secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest resources, our identity, both for Individuals and objects, anytime and anywhere where safety is important. We offer Augmented Identity to international clients in the financial, telecommunications, identity, public safety and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. With approximately 15,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com

