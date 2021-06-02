IDEMIA appoints Donnie Scott as General Director of I&S North America

The IDEMIA Group, a world leader in augmented identity, announced today that it has appointed Donnie Scott as Managing Director of its Identity and Security business in North America, effective June 1, 2021.

With 20 years of experience in the public safety and IT solutions industry, Scott was promoted from his current position as Executive Vice President and General Manager of IDEMIA’s North American Public Safety division. While in this role, Donnie successfully expanded IDEMIA’s TSA Pre Check enrollment program for the Department of Homeland Security, establishing IDEMIA as the market-leading provider of biometric technologies for law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. . Prior to IDEMIA, Scott was Head of Industry Sales at DXC Technology, an IT services company where his team generated more than $ 1 billion in sales and 20% growth over a three-year period for his national security business.

He will report directly to Pierre Barrial, President and CEO of the IDEMIA Group, and Donnie will oversee all IDEMIA I&S North America businesses.

“I am very pleased to appoint Donnie as Managing Director of IDEMIA Identity and Security North America and welcome him to IDEMIA’s global executive team. I have worked closely with Donnie for several years and know that he is the right leader, at the right time, to direct our efforts in such an important market for the Group, “said Pierre Barrial, President and CEO of IDEMIA.” Pierre Barrial, President and CEO of IDEMIA.

“I am honored to lead I&S North America at a time when, more than ever, our society needs reliable, technological solutions to facilitate its travel, commerce, and access to public services. We have ambitious growth targets as a team here at I&S, supported by our long history of supplying market-leading identity and security solutions to both government and commercial clients here in North America. I look forward to working with Pierre and the rest of the IDEMIA executive team to successfully achieve these goals in the next few months, “said Donnie Scott, new CEO of Identity and Security North America.” Donnie Scott, new Managing Director for Identity and Security North America.

Based out of the I&S North America headquarters in Reston, Virginia, Donnie is known as a collaborative leader of teams that enable clients to achieve their mission and business goals. Prior to DXC Technology, Donnie was a sales leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, and Electronic Data Systems. Donnie has a BA in economics from the University of Virginia and is currently the treasurer of the International Biometric Industry Association (IBIA).

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, offers a secure environment for citizens and consumers to carry out their essential daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling) both in physical and digital space. Protecting our identity has become vital to develop in today’s world. By supporting Augmented Identity, an identity that protects privacy and reliability, while ensuring secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest resources, our identity, both for individuals and objects, anytime and anywhere safety is important. We offer Augmented Identity to international clients in the financial, telecommunications, identity, public safety and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. With approximately 15,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

