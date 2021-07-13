IDEMIA Announces Global Agreement with Bosch Building Technologies to Exploit Biometric Access Control, a Market Valued at $ 1 Billion

Biometric access control market: from $ 1 billion in 2021 to $ 1.4 billion in 2024.

Biometrics is the most effective authentication factor for true security.

Bosch will offer IDEMIA’s range of biometric solutions.

COURBEVOIE, France, July 13, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – IDEMIA, the leader in Augmented Identity, today announced a global partnership with Bosch Building Technologies, a leading global security market leader, to leverage the biometric access control market, that grows at great speed. According to market analysts1, this sector, from 1 billion dollars in 2021, will grow to 1.4 billion dollars in 2024, which is twice the growth of traditional access control systems.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005984/es/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The rise of this market is due to the fact that an increasing number of companies understand that, for their security, they can no longer rely solely on simple identification cards, which can be cloned (in the case of older technologies, which are still 44% of companies use2) or simply stolen. This situation has the consequence that it is never possible to know with certainty who enters the facilities. The biometrics, based on personal, physiological and unfalsifiable characteristics, provides the highest degree of certainty that the person passing through the door is a genuine authorized employee. Bosch Building Technologies offers a software solution that manages different Bosch security subsystems, such as access control, video surveillance, fire alarm, public address and anti-intrusion systems on a single platform, the Bosch Building Integration System (BIS). This robust and reliable comprehensive security and protection system has been tested in more than 3,000 installations comprising 10 million detectors worldwide.

Read more

In order to add a biometric layer to the BIS, Bosch has selected the IDEMIA terminals: IDEMIA is the market leader in biometrics for access control, with more than 25 years of experience in this field and hundreds of thousands of terminals installed in a wide variety of sectors around the world.

Bosch will offer the emblematic terminals contactless biometrics from IDEMIA:

MorphoWaveTM, the only terminal in the world capable of scanning and verifying four fingerprints in less than a second with a simple and quick movement of the hand, without contact.

VisionPass, the most advanced facial recognition terminal that combines 2D, 3D and infrared cameras with the main IDEMIA facial algorithms.

Both terminals combine great biometric precision, speed and comfort with a totally contactless user experience. They work flawlessly with sanitary masks and are therefore well adapted to COVID prevention policies. IDEMIA terminals are already integrated with the BIS platform and with most of the gate and turnstile providers. This will greatly facilitate deployment in specific Bosch markets, especially in commercial buildings, industrial and logistics centers, government facilities, as well as in airports and ports.

“Bosch is synonymous with quality and reliability. We want to offer innovative and exciting solutions, as our slogan “invented for life” says. When our clients are going to deploy biometric terminals for their security, they will have them installed for years, so we want to offer them the best option “, he explains Gregor Schlechtriem, Senior Vice President, Access and Intrusion Business Unit, Bosch Building Technologies. “For this reason, Idemia is the ideal partner for us, thanks to its technological expertise and field-proven quality and performance,” continues Schlechtriem.

“We are delighted with the start of this global agreement with Bosch”, commented Yves Portalier, Executive Vice President of Biometric Devices and Automotive at IDEMIA. “The combination of our biometric devices with the BIS platform will provide a solid offering for companies seeking a high level of security and user comfort.”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, offers a safe environment for citizens and consumers to carry out their essential daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling) both in physical and digital space. Protecting our identity has become vital to develop in today’s world. By supporting Augmented Identity, an identity that protects privacy and trustworthiness, while ensuring secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest resources, our identity, both for individuals and objects, anytime and anywhere safety is important. We offer Augmented Identity to international clients in the financial, telecommunications, identity, public safety and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. With approximately 15,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

1 In particular, the leading market analysis company OMDIA.

2 Based on a 2019 ASIS International survey.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005984/en/

Contacts

Press contact

IDEMIA:

Hanna SEBBAH

idemia@havas.com

+33 (0) 6 63 73 30 30