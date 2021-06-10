IDEMIA agrees with Storstockholms Lokaltrafik «SL» to launch the world’s first EMV White Label cards for public transport

SL, the main Scandinavian public transport authority, has awarded IDEMIA an exclusive contract to supply the first public transport card according to the EMV White Label standard.

The global development of next-generation payment cards is currently driven by two key drivers: the introduction of interoperability and EMV security compliance and the mass adoption of contactless payments. Thanks to its unrivaled experience in integrated security, IDEMIA has been able to establish security standards for SL and develop the world’s first EMV White Label public transport card.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005843/es/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This jointly developed high-tech system builds on the open EMV White Label contactless payment standard, promoted by the White Label Alliance, which enables the deployment of ready-to-use contactless payment solutions. Being based on the EMV standard, this system facilitates migration to contactless technology and interoperability with most system vendors.

IDEMIA’s solution provides security and comfort, so that travelers will enjoy a superior experience when passing through the boarding gates with only the new SL card provided by IDEMIA. The card leverages SL’s existing infrastructure for open-loop EMV payments. The first EMV White Label cards will begin shipping after the summer.

“We are very proud to be the first provider of EMV White Label cards for public transport in Sweden. We are certain that our new cards will make life easier for everyone, both for travelers and for transport authorities, ”said Amanda Gourbault, Executive Vice President of Financial Institutions at IDEMIA.

Read more

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, offers a safe environment for citizens and consumers to carry out their essential daily activities (such as paying, connecting and traveling) both in physical and digital space.

Securing our identity has become a critical mission in the world we live in today. By representing Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever safety matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients in the financial, telecommunications, identity, public safety and IO sectors. With nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005843/en/

Contacts

Press contact

IDEMIA

Hanna sebbah

idemia@havas.com

+33 (0) 6 63 73 30 30