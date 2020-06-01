Ideas to recycle: Beautiful pots with your shoes They are fabulous! (Photo courtesy Twitter ZapateríaJLDeza)

Unfortunately in this life we ​​have been taught or have understood that the recycling process is a very difficult task, and that we need large machines to carry it out, however many times this is not so, such is the case of these recycling ideas where you can make some beautiful pots with your shoes that you no longer occupy and you cannot give away for the state they are in.

Flower pots when recycling shoes

So, most of the time when a person is invited to the world of recycling, they point out that how they will carry it out if they do not have enough tools, or think that this is an activity that takes a long time to To be able to give a second life to an object, fortunately this is not entirely so, not with these ideas to recycle shoes and make extraordinary pots.

If in these cases you are thinking of putting the pots in an outdoor area and you want to take good care of these flower pots, despite the fact that your shoes are no longer in very good condition, this idea can certainly enchant you, especially if you have boots of plastic.

Ideas to recycle: Beautiful pots with your shoes They are fabulous! (Photo courtesy Pequepolis)

On the other hand, if what you want is to give it that peculiar touch with shoes, this idea to recycle is for you; You can leave them as seen in the image with their laces or you can remove them, it’s all a matter of what you like the most.

Ideas to recycle: Beautiful pots with your shoes They are fabulous! (Photo courtesy of Mapfre)

Finally and not because it is the least important, on the contrary, you will find this excellent option is perfect for those who like indoor plants; You can put them in the bathroom, living room or some other part of your home that you want to give that special touch that these living beings provide.

Ideas to recycle: Beautiful pots with your shoes They are fabulous! (Photo courtesy Pinterest)

