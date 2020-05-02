Ideas of elegant outfits for moms from 40 to 60 in quarantine | Pexels

Mother’s Day is a special date for many women, and despite being in quarantine, it is not a pretext for not getting ready on that special day. So we give you a couple of ideas to dress that day, from a dress to an outfit.

So if you are a mom and you are in your forties or sixties, these garments will look amazing because they are for all body types and they will bring out the best attributes of your figure to look like an elegant woman in the photos.

In addition to that we take into account the comfort of being at home and the quarantine so that these choices will be left to you. So don’t be afraid to experiment and look stylish on that special day and the best thing is that you have time to plan your outfit for mothers day with a dress or outfit in 2020 trends.

Dress ideas for moms 40 to 60 in quarantine

Flower print and bloomers sleeves

If you are a lover of dresses this is a perfect option. Choose a midi or mid-length dress with a very discreet floral print. Wide or bloated spots are a good option to bring attention to your torso if you have wide hips. In addition to being a comfortable dress for being elastic.

Midi dress in neutral colors

If you want a more sober outfit for Mother’s Day and look like an elegant woman, opt for a camel or brown midi dress with matching sandals. It will certainly be an option that you would use the women of royalty like Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle.

If dresses are not your thing, you can use straight pants and a matching jacket with a button-down shirt all the pieces in a single color or similar tones to look slimmer to match sandals or shoes without heels to be in House.

