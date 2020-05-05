         Idealista will allow real estate agents to present simulations of what their flats and offices would look like once they were adequately

The coronavirus crisis has paralyzed face-to-face economic activity in many countries. And this has affected, of course, real estate, which depend so much on the visits of buyers to houses for sale or rent.

For this reason, the giants of the sector are looking for ways to overcome this problem and continue to make their offers available to the public. E Idealistic, the largest real estate marketplace in our country, has set out to achieve it incorporating a growing trend, the ‘virtual home staging’ to the service catalog of your portal.

But what exactly is it?

Home staging is …

The ‘home staging’ traditional (translatable term as “home staging”) is a common practice in the real estate sector, based on altering the appearance of a property for sale to make it more welcoming and attractive in the eyes of the potential buyer who visits it in person or virtually , thus encouraging you to buy or rent.

For this, professionals resort to change house accessories (or office, or industrial warehouse, etc) or to rearrange or temporarily replace furniture.

However, this practice has its limitations.: it is not useful, for example, when the house is still inhabited and the alterations that the home staging would require are incompatible with the daily life of its inhabitants, or when the building in question has not yet completed its construction.

In that case, real estate agencies would be interested in finding a way to present the buyer how could the house look once the pertinent changes are made: a way to carry out home staging without the need to transport and place furniture and accessories.

The same kitchen, before and after going through the ‘home staging’ (Image by Emily May. Via Flickr).

Idealista’s commitment to ‘virtual home staging’

That is where technology comes in to allow ‘virtual home staging’: computer simulations of that possible future aspect of the house of our dreams. In recent months, entities such as the National Association of Real Estate Agents of the USA, for example, have proposed it as a recommended alternative to its members.

In Spain, it has been approximately five years since several companies offer services of this type to real estate agents (Ikea also offers a similar service to the end user, through the mobile app of its catalog); But everything indicates that Idealista’s commitment to this service may end up placing it on the map of the ‘mainstream’ for the sector.

As explained on its corporate website,

“It is already possible for real estate professionals to imagine and visualize how an empty room would be decorated, be it the dining room or a bedroom. Among all the possibilities offered by this new service, the user will be able, only in an idealist, to place new furniture, propose the appropriate light or imagine how the walls would look with a new color. […] In addition, this functionality has the curtain effect that allows you to see in real time the ‘before’ and the ‘after’ in all your properties with virtual decoration, making it easier for the potential buyer or tenant to visualize how a decorated room would look “.

Track | Idealistic

