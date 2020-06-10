Having played X-23 in the movie ‘Logan’, the actress could become the next Wolverine, Since there is no better option than her to play this role, which could also leave the door open for Jackman to make a small cameo in some X-Men movie and so Dafne Keen would look like Wolverine in the MCU.

Now that Marvel has managed to recover its characters that were under the power of Fox, it is already looking at ways to incorporate them into its cinematic universe, so the X-Men could debut in the MCU, however, the studio has yet to find the actor who will impersonate its most popular mutant, Logan, so in one of those Daphne he could keep the role.

Although the studio’s top choice remains Hugh Jackman, The actor is said to be uninterested in re-playing Logan, which is why Taron Egerton has emerged as the top candidate to become the mutant, however fans have raised their hands and nominated Dafne Keen to become the new face of Wolverine.

It is for this reason that the digital artist, Fajareka Setiawan designed an image that shows the actress characterized as Logan, so we can see her wearing the classic X-Men suit, outfit that Jackman was never able to show in the previous mutant productions, and certainly the suit suits Dafne Keen, so it could become a good choice for him. study.

One of the advantages of Dafne is its age, since most Avengers are over 50, reason why Marvel would already be looking to arm a new team with younger characters and precisely there the actress would fit perfectly, since she could play Wolverine for many more years.

It may still have to be a while before the X-Men debut in the MCU, but it’s a fact that Marvel is already working on the arrival of the mutants, so after seeing Dafne Keen’s fan art as Wolverine we hope that the studio will take it into account when choosing the star who will personify the popular character.