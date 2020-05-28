If Lucasfilm ever decided to make a Kylo Ren movie, fans already have (for a long time) the perfect actor for this role. Ever since he came out on the hit Netflix series as Eleven’s eternal crush, Mike has been one of the series’ main characters in a group of new actors who have had impressive success in Hollywood. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see him enter the Star Wars universe and so you don’t have to imagine it, This is how Finn Wolfhard would look like Ben Solo.

‘The Force Awakens’ introduced the haunted son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, if the story of how he became part of the dark side is very underdeveloped, not to mention the minimal involvement of the Knights of Ren and how Kylo (Adam Driver) arrived. to be the leader of the group.

His story is very interesting and has been developed in the comics, but the joke of this type of franchise is all that can be shown in the cinema. While ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ It was one of the biggest failures in the history of this science fiction universe, with a better team of writers and director, anything is possible.

The resemblance between Driver, 36, and Wolfhard, 17, has been pointed out on several occasions, so if at any point they need an actor who represents a young and perhaps more apathetic version next to the force, what better than him to take the role, since it has already shown us that it is capable of making excellent performances in large productions such ‘It’ from 2017, the sequel of 2019 and we will see it again soon in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’.

But if you still find it hard to visualize it, this is how Finn Wolfhard would look like Ben Solo, in a work done by a fan, illustrating the young actor with the shadow of Kylo, ​​just as we saw in the first posters of the first episode of the saga, ‘The Phantom Menace’, with a young Anakin that we can’t believe becomes Darth Vader.