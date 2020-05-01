Being monotonous with meals can also affect your appetite, it is important from time to time to change the dish for a change and what better way than to make some delicious banana pancakes filled with chocolate. Delicious and cheap!

What you will need:

2 eggs

1 cup of milk or 250 milliliters

1 cup of wheat flour or 120 grams

3 tablespoons of butter or 60 grams

1 pinch of salt

How to prepare your banana pancakes filled with chocolate:

The first step of your recipe will be to have on hand a bowl or medium and deep container, which is comfortable to mix all your ingredients. The next thing you will do is pour the dry ingredients and combine them well.

Delight your palate with these delicious banana pancakes

Little by little you will be adding the milk, the pinch of salt and the eggs, preferably add them one by one. You can join everything with a whisk until your dough becomes homogeneous, make sure it does not have any lumps.

In a non-stick frying pan melt 2 tablespoons of butter, and with the help of a ladle pour a little of the crepes mixture and wait for it to cook for two minutes on each side, the fire should be medium low.

For the filling you will need:

1 dark or dark chocolate tablet

1 can of liquid cream or 240 grams

2 tablespoons of sugar or 30 grams

In a pot over very low heat you will incorporate the liquid cream and the dark chocolate and mix these two ingredients until they become one, if you want your more liquid mixture you can add more cream. When your mixture is ready it will be time to add the tablespoons of sugar and mix again.

Wait for your chocolate to cool down a bit and your breakfast will be ready!