The IDB Group will provide credit assistance to Argentina for a total of 1.8 billion dollars this year, for the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic

The group Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will give financing this year to Argentina for a total of one thousand 800 million dollars, funds that will be applied to mitigate the effects caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, reported official sources.

The credit assistance was confirmed this Thursday by the head of the IDB, Luis Alberto Moreno, during a videoconference with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

The amount of the financial assistance announced for this year is the largest that the multilateral organization has granted to Argentina in the last ten years.

As reported by the Argentine government, the resources will be applied to “mitigate health, social and economic consequences”That has caused the coronavirus pandemic in the South American country.

In his conversation with Moreno, Alberto Fernández thanked “the support of the IDB at this difficult time” in which Argentina has put “the focus on the health, social and economic issues“

“We had the advantage of seeing the experience of Europe, we set a plan and immediately take the necessary measures to implement the quarantine“Said the head of state.

During the conversation with Fernández, Moreno was interested in the Argentine health strategy against the pandemic, “Whose results so far are among the most successful in the region,” according to the Argentine Executive in a statement.

Argentina, which maintains mandatory insulation measures since March 20, it has counted 5,208 infections of the virus and 273 deaths.

The IDB Group assistance package will aim to support the healthcare system and the social protection network for the most vulnerable sectors, and for the Economic recovery and employment, with an emphasis on SMEs.

Of the total assistance planned for this year, one billion correspond to projects still to be approved, 600 million to programs that have already begun and 200 million to financing the private sector, as support for the operations of Argentine companies abroad.

The IDB Group is made up of the IDB itself, which provides financial assistance to States; the IDB Invest, which collaborates with the private sector, and the IDB Lab innovation laboratory.

With information from EFE