IDB and DIDI seek Latino projects that integrate self-sovereign digital identity

With the digital transformation that gained momentum with social distancing, the need for Internet citizens to have a verified digital identity is growing. Aware of this, a call has been launched to identify technological projects that wish to integrate self-sovereign digital identity for the inclusion of vulnerable populations in Latin America and the Caribbean. The objective is to promote these projects with financing between USD 10,000 and 50,000.

The team behind the DIDI or Digital Identity for Inclusion project announced that the reception of applications to apply for financing is open. So, from May 5 to June 15 they will receive the projects that present new cases of implementation of the self-sovereign or decentralized digital identity model.

DIDI, an initiative promoted by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina with support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is a project based on blockchain (currently using the RSK network) for the development of Identities in the digital world. Although the initiative was born in Argentina, today it is in the search for alternatives to expand the model to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as indicated in a note published on the blog of the DIDI project.

The projects presented must be focused on civic and economic inclusion in Latin American countries. This with the idea that public, private and non-profit organizations and institutions that offer financial or social services in the region, can incorporate and implement the ai · di mobile app – developed by the DIDI Project – to its work process, adds the note. The models to be implemented will be open source and a free use license.

After the excellent repercussion that the call we made in Argentina had, from the DIDI Project, together with BID Lab, NGO Bitcoin Argentina, LACChain and RSK, we say to launch a new competition for other countries in the region with the aim that our technological model identity keep growing and expanding. Javier Madariaga, director of the DIDI Project.

A contest to select the best

All applications will be evaluated by a selection committee made up of members of the various convening organizations. Those interested in participating must fill out a form found on the contest website.

It is noteworthy that the DIDI project mainly seeks to break down some socioeconomic and financial barriers that prevent access to quality goods and services. This mainly in emerging neighborhoods, where there are economically vulnerable people who cannot easily access financial products or tools because they lack identification.

The self-sovereign digital identity based on blockchain allows individuals to decide with whom they share their data, how they manage and safeguard it. Source: Freepik.

Digital identity to return control to its owners

Although the DIDI project offers the possibility for citizens of vulnerable populations to have access to identification, it is also a system that allows you to have control over your own information.

Digital identity is more than the access codes to digital platforms, as it is rather made up of thousands of data that make up a profile of a person and their preferences, based on the trace left by their Internet browsing.

In fact, the digital identity of millions of the world’s citizens is spread all over the Internet and many social media platforms have practically become the owners of the users’ digital identity. Thus, businesses identify people’s buying patterns and, as a result, no one escapes being analyzed in detail to predict their future behavior and take advantage of it.

That is why decentralized sovereign identities stand out as alternatives for managing their own data. Current projects seek to provide users with a solution for them to gain control and ownership of their online identity, as detailed in a note published in CriptoNoticias at the beginning of the year.

In any case, the self-sovereign decentralized digital identity, in English Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) is one of the topics that are being explored around the world with the idea of ​​promoting open exponential technologies for the development of societies. Under this model, it will not be large corporations or governments who collect, store and process the data, but rather any person or organization will be able to maintain complete control of their identity and total independence from intermediaries.