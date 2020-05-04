By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/04/2020 5:30 pm

Two weeks ago, Mick Gordon, composer of DOOM and DOOM EternalHe assured that it was unlikely that he would once again work with id Software / Bethesda in a new installment of the franchise. In accordance with Gordon, the soundtrack for DOOM Eternal It didn’t turn out the way he wanted, and its developers knew this.

The central argument here is that of the 59 tracks on DOOM Eternal, Gordon He only had a chance to edit 12, while the rest had been edited by sound engineers in id Software. This obviously caused a lot of annoyance among the community, so Marty Stratton, DOOM Eternal Executive Producer, has come out to clarify the situation.

In accordance with Stratton, Gotdon had creative control over all decisions regarding the soundtrack, however, Gordon and his team had difficulties in complying with the delivery of the songs and requested additional time from id Software to finish it, which the studio agreed to do. Despite this, Gordon failed to deliver the requested songs, and one of the audio engineers at id Software had to take care of the rest, in case Gordon did not live up to its end of the bargain.

Eventually, Gordon He suggested a combination of the songs he had made with those released in id Software to comply in a timely manner with its contractual obligations, and the study accepted. Gordon He was annoyed to believe that he had been discredited as the main composer, however this was a mistake on his part as the credits did mention him as such.

In the end, both parties managed to get in touch to clarify the situation, but unfortunately the decision of Gordon For not returning to the franchise it seems to be definitive. In the meantime, id Software ensures that they will adapt to change, and wish the best to Gordon.

Source: id Software

Developers explain the absence of Gears Tactics on Xbox One



Celebrate Star Wars Day with this epic franchise video

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, movie buff and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.