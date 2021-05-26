Kiko Rivera has offered a new exclusive. But it is not just another exclusive. It is the first that he performs in his own home, from “the only thing I own,” according to the Dj.

Indeed, Isabel Pantoja’s son has opened his attic doors wide open to Jorge Javier Vázquez and the magazine Lecturas. In her takes stock and reviews the most important aspects of his life. For example, the relationship with his mother.

“It is the first report that I do in my own home. Well, Cantora is my home too, but I was when I was younger, “he says.

Precisely from Cantora, he comments hurt: “I made my mother an offer, clear the debt and put Cantora in my name, as my father wanted. I do not answer”.

For everything, the DJ launches a lapidary phrase towards the tonadillera: “I’d rather die without hugging my mother”, he assures.

About her cousin Anabel and her public disagreements, Kiko has an explanation: “Anabel is no longer the same. She’s a bit up, angry all day, banging on the table: ‘I’m Anabel Pantoja.’