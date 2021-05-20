“I’d rather die at home”: Salma Hayek’s tough fight against coronavirus

Salma Hayek continues to recover to this day from the consequences of the coronavirus. The actress shared her traumatic experience with COVID-19 in an interview with Variety.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very ill, I said: no thanks, I’d rather die at home.” That was apparently the critical situation of the Mexican woman, who spent 7 weeks isolated in a room in her house. Hayek lives in London together with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. During his isolation, he says he reached the point of needing supplemental oxygen. After a year of all that, the actress says she still has not managed to fully recover from the ravages of the coronavirus, because she is more fatigued than normal.

A prolific year despite everything

Hayek returned to his professional career in April to shoot Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” along with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. The truth is that at this time she was not 100% recovered: “It wasn’t long,” Hayek said. “It was easy. It was the perfect job to get back. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but could only do a few because I was so tired. “. Salma will play Pina Auriemma, a psychic who helps Patrizia Reggini (Lady Gaga) organize the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Finally this was condemned for collaborating in the death of the designer.

Another occasion in which we will see the actress on screen will be in ‘The other bodyguard 2’, the sequel to the comedy film ‘The other bodyguard’. In this film she will be accompanied by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, with the news that the villain this time will be Antonio Banderas.

In the talk with Variety, she also commented on her surprise when she was called to participate in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’, which is expected to arrive in Spain on November 5 this year. “It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie. I guess I thought that ship had sailed and it was an absolute shock. (…) It’s kind of hard to be an action hero if you’re Mexican. It’s pretty hard to be Action hero if you are Mexican and female. But being a superheronia being Mexican, a woman, and with my age, is almost like a joke for me“.

Finally, the actress announced that she had a personal project with a script written by her and which she also plans to direct. He only revealed that it would be a “very ambitious” film and that it could not have been made until now. We leave the door open to speculation.