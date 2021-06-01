ID, driver’s license, payments and passwords in the same application

The European Union will present this week a new “digital wallet” where each citizen can save their identity document, make payments and manage passwords, as described by the Financial Times. An official application for the 27 European countries that will also allow you to save other official documents such as the driver’s license or administrative documents.

Until now, each country has been developing its own electronic IDs and digital systems to store documents, but the European Union wants to unify this identity at the European level under the same system.

In the midst of the digital transition driven by the pandemic, Europe will present this new application. A system “that we trust and that Any citizen can use anywhere in Europe to do anything from paying their taxes to renting a bike“, as President Ursula Von der Leyen explained during the State of the Union in 2020.

A digital identity accessible through a fingerprint reader or retina scanner

Users will be able to open the application via smartphone fingerprint reader or retina scanner, although the technical details of this “digital portfolio” have not been finalized. It does seem clear that this application will not be mandatory, as it could discriminate against those who do not have such easy access to technology.

To protect privacy, the European Union ensures that you will prevent companies from using the data obtained for marketing purposes and other commercial activities. As an example indicated by the sources consulted by FT, a user can take advantage of this “digital identity” app to rent a car remotely through apps that request to verify identity or issue an electronic key to access the administration.

“Nobody should be forced to provide more information than is necessary for the purpose in question. To book a hotel room online, nobody needs to know where I am from and who my friends are. With our proposal, we are offering an alternative to the models of the large online platforms. We believe in a human-centered digital transition, “explained Ursula von der Leyen today.

The European Union plans to present this system this week, with the aim of having the ‘e-Identity’ ready for next year. At the moment, the initiative is included within the Regulation on Electronic Identification and Trust Services for Electronic Transactions (eIDAS), an eID system is already being tested in a timely manner in some European institutions.

