ICUs after a year of pandemic: challenges and improvements

Patient in intensive care unit under treatment with extracorporeal oxygenation membrane. Rafael-Jesús Fernández-Castillo ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tZnGIIQ9UBeXo25G3_QkpA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODA-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/CupHt6Gxnt.5AUmAmqSNww–~B/aD0xOTIwO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/efc76c6b3a74b61eff9b029280c85364″ class=”caas-img”/>

The pandemic in ICUs today: challenges and improvements

One year later, the ICUs are still working at maximum power, currently experiencing a tense calm awaiting a possible “fourth wave”.

Many things have changed since the first wave, by experience or necessity, although there are still challenges to overcome:

1. Immunized and with fewer infections

Vaccination has greatly helped reduce the workload. The immunization of practically all of the health workforce, added to the expansion of knowledge about COVID-19, has mainly influenced the lower number of infections between health workers and the maintenance of a stable workforce.

2. Burnout

The “burnout syndrome” continues to be evident in some professionals who see how all their attempts to save the lives of patients admitted to the ICU are in vain. For many of them, caring for a COVID-19 patient means, on many occasions, knowing that nothing is going to end well.

3. The creation of a critical and intensive care nursing specialty

Nurses have been demanding this possibility for many years, with real practices in intra and extra-hospital settings that favor the subsequent incorporation of well-trained personnel. Although the scientific evidence supports this need, the attempts are unsuccessful on the part of the leaders. This specialty would have reduced the workload of regular team nurses who had to teach new professionals.

4. Science and society cooperation

Thanks to the huge number of researchers from all scientific fields dedicated body and soul to COVID-19, we can say that progress is being made little by little in the treatment of the disease. However, without the collaboration of the population, keeping the security measures and the focused attention of the managers, we will never be able to embrace the “new normal”. Much remains to be done and, above all, much remains to be learned.

Two things we have made clear after a year of pandemic. That without health you cannot enjoy anything; and that, without nurses, health systems lose the most important thing: the humanity of care.

