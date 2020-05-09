Regions where ICUs are already 85% to 90% full, such as São Paulo and Rio, should have already decreed lockdown (total blockage) and are now at risk of seeing their health systems collapse in the next few days. This is the opinion of health experts heard by the state on the delay of governors in adopting more drastic measures of social isolation.

They say that even states that now adopt radical isolation still have a chance of suffering from a lack of beds, since it takes at least two weeks to observe the effects of the measure. According to Ederlon Rezende, member of the advisory board of the Brazilian Association of Intensive Care Medicine (AMIB) and coordinator of the ICU of the Hospital do Servidor Público Estadual de São Paulo, when an ICU reaches a capacity of 85%, it is already considered full because the turnover of patients is lower and the scenario can change at any time. “This rate is problematic because, depending on the size of the ICU, if two or three patients arrive, it is already full and you start to have a problem of lack of places,” he explains.

The specialist reports that at Hospital do Servidor Estadual, where he heads the ICU, the number of intensive care beds has doubled because of the pandemic and, even with the expansion, it has already reached 75% of capacity. “If we had not increased, we would have already collapsed. Just today (Friday), I had seven new patients coming in and only two were discharged”, he says.

For sanitary professional Walter Cintra Ferreira, professor of hospital administration and health systems at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), although it is difficult to establish the right time for the lockdown, the capacity of 90% of the beds in the public system is already a concrete indication of that the situation is on the verge of collapse. “It is clear that we have not yet reached the peak. With the increase in daily deaths, we need to maintain social distance in the country and decree a lockdown in the states that already have 90% of the ICUs occupied because that means that there is already a queue of patients and that the situation comes close to losing control, “he says.

According to the São Paulo government, state hospitals in the metropolitan region have already operated with about 90% of their ICUs occupied for at least four days. In Rio, more than 400 patients are awaiting a wave of intensive care in the public network.

Experts say that if the social gap defined so far had been successful, the lockdown might not have been necessary. Now, however, the measure is unavoidable in some regions. For them, the divergences in the speeches of political leaders and the delay of the federal government in paying emergency aid made the population’s adhesion to isolation below expectations.

“The federal government erred on two issues: one was President Bolsonaro’s stance in minimizing the pandemic. As a result, people felt compelled not to follow the isolation guidelines. The second is the delay in paying aid. be solved last month “, says Paulo Lotufo, epidemiologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP).

For Ferreira, it was political issues that prevented the country from adopting more restrictive isolation measures. “This decision should have been a technical one. The main objective of any government official now should be to save lives. But many did not want to bear the burden of economic problems. But they can have another burden, which is that of the piles of dead,” he says.

