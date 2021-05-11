ICP token trades heavily after listing on several leading exchanges

The DFINITY Foundation, which specializes in blockchain-based cloud computing, has launched the long-awaited ICP token. DFINITY launched the token on May 10, and upon its launch, the coin was listed on several leading exchanges. At the moment, ICP is trading against various trading pairs on five exchanges. These are Huobi, Coinbase Pro, Binance, OKEx, and Coinlist.

After this warm welcome to the crypto market, the ICP token was trading wild with prices as high as £ 522.2 before dropping to £ 103.8. Then a strong buying force took over the market, forcing the coin to recoup some of its losses to trade at 333.5 pounds, at the time of writing.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

ICP has a market capitalization of £ 40,573,281,873, which has made it the fifth largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization. Since its launch just 14 hours ago, ICP has registered a volume of 1,191,233,854.3 pounds with 123,747,068 coins in circulation.

Despite these sudden price swings, ICP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as most of the cryptocurrency market continues to bleed. The coin is up 5.44% and 4.3% against BTC and ETH, respectively. Meanwhile, BTC and ETH are down 5.19% and 4.17% against the US dollar, respectively.

Breaking the web monopoly

The ICP token is reportedly a utility token that performs three vital functions in the internet computing protocol. These are enabling network governance, producing cycles for computation, and rewarding participants such as voters and node providers. By fueling the internet computing network, the token helps you further your ambitions to become the premier computing platform for software creation in the future.

By achieving this feat, DFINITY founder Dominic Williams believes that the Internet Computer will be able to overcome Bit Tech’s closed proprietary ecosystem. While he believes that great technology will continue to be a great force, Dominic said that the Internet Computer will drive the open Internet. , which will grow to be significantly larger than big technology.

According to Williams, the Internet Computer does not seek to compete with other blockchain protocols that have a similar goal. However, he believes that the network will solve the blockchain trilemma, as the project will operate at the speed of the web and with unlimited capacity. As such, you will be able to create a blockchain network that is decentralized, secure, and scalable.

Other than this, the Internet Computer does not depend on AWS to run the data centers and instead of using Proof of Stake (PoS) or Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithms, the network rewards independent data servers for the time they spent working properly in a standardized way. computing nodes.