Sports photographer Anthony Causi, who was responsible for some of the most iconic photos in the history of the MMA, died at the age of 48, a victim of the coronavirus.

Causi He was a photographer of New York Post and his death is sad news for sports fans, he passed away on Sunday night in New York after succumbing to coronavirus. He is survived by his wife, Romina, and her two children, John and Mine.

Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend and a brilliant journalist. He was simply one of New York’s best sports photographers, capturing all the important moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, and above all kind: he was respected by those who photographed and admired for what he worked with. The publication you read, and the newsroom we work in, are less colorful today due to their absence. Our hearts go out to his family and we share his pain. “said the editor in chief of the NY Post Stephen Lunch.

March 22nd, Causi I post a photo of the hospitalized person, where the president of UFC, Dana White wrote to him: “Get well, my man.”

Causi attended the events of UFC frequently and his last photos were in UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone.

“I never thought I would get something like this. I thought it was indestructible. If I can get out of here. I promise you that the worlds don’t know that I hit myself. ”

After the announcement of his death, much support for Causi from the press of MMA and sports in general through Twitter It is clear that he will be a respected photographer and his departure will be a gap within the MMA.

Many people may not be familiar with the name of Causi, but many will have seen some of his photos. He was responsible for several iconic photos of the MMA, including the scream of TJ Dillashaw to Cody Garbrandt after knocking him out in UFC 217.

Another of his famous photos was when Khabib Nurmagomedov subdued Conor McGregor in UFC 229.

Since MMA.uno, we extend our condolences to the family and colleagues of John.