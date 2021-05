More than 80 years ago, the world was graced with an all-American classic: The Wizard of Oz. While no one knows exactly when women’s love affair with shoes began, there’s no doubt that Dorothy helped teach us the importance of good footwear. Since then, there have been many more memorable shoe moments in film — from Princess Leia’s gray moccasin boots to Andy’s Chanel boots in The Devil Wears Prada. See the best shoe moments in movies throughout the years, ahead.